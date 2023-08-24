Liam Neeson’s new action film slammed by critics

Critics have savaged Liam Neeson’s latest movie as another “formulaic and obvious” action film.

One review described Retribution, which is due out on Friday, as “curiously low on thrills”.

At the time of going to press, it had a rating on the Rotten Tomatoes website of just 29%.

Neeson plays a Berlin-based American businessman called Matt Turner who finds himself in a race against time after a bomb is placed under his car.

It is the eighth Neeson film in a row to come in for scathing reviews, with Memory, Marlowe, The Marksman, The Ice Road, Honest Thief, and Made in Italy all failing to achieve a rating above 45% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Blacklight, a 2002 action thriller in which he played an FBI fixer caught up in a conspiracy, has a rating of 11% on the review website.

As well as being described as an “absolute disaster”, it was a box-office bomb, grossing under £20m.

The trend of negative reviews stands in stark contrast to the actor’s earlier career, with Neeson appearing the critically acclaimed Gangs of New York, Michael Collins and Schindler’s List, for which he received his first and only Oscar nomination for best actor.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, his most recent success was 2019’s Cold Pursuit, in which he appeared as a snowplough driver who takes on a dangerous drug cartel after the murder of his son.

Neeson won praise for his acting and the film for its screenplay, with the action sequences also hailed.

However, he found himself embroiled in controversy around the release of the film after he gave an interview in which he recalled wanting to “kill a black man” after learning a friend had been raped. He later apologised for the remarks.

Neeson became known for appearing in action films after playing Bryan Mills in the Taken trilogy. While the franchise was hugely popular with audiences, the same cannot be said of critics.

Before Cold Pursuit, his last critical successes were 2014’s Non-Stop and 2012’s The Grey, both of which had him in action roles.

Despite the trend of bad reviews, the Ballymena man still has box-office power.

He is the 30th biggest box-office draw on the website Box Office Mojo, just below Tom Hanks and a few spots behind Tom Cruise, with his position being aided by his roles in Star Wars and The Chronicles of Narnia films.

Neeson is appearing in the upcoming In the Land of Saints and Sinners with Ciaran Hinds, Kerry Condon and Jack Gleeson.

It will premiere at the Venice Film Festival next month before airing on Netflix next year.

He is also appearing in Thug and Cold Storage, both of which are due for release next year.