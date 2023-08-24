Liam Neeson’s new action flick becomes actor’s 8th panned film in a row

Critics have ravaged Liam Neeson’s new film as the Ballymena actor is accused of yet again starring in the same “formulaic and obvious” action flick.

Read more Clip from new Liam Neeson flick shows Ballymena actor racing against time to defuse bomb

Retribution which is released in the United States on Friday and UK cinemas in October has been slated as “curiously low on thrills and complications” as critic-haven website Rotten Tomatoes awarded it just 29% on Thursday after a review embargo lifted.

The action movie sees Neeson star as Berlin-based American businessman Matt Turner, who races against the clock after receiving a mysterious phone call that a bomb has been placed under his car.

The film now becomes Neeson’s 8th film in a row to receive scathing reviews - with his most recent releases, Memory, Marlowe, The Marksman, The Ice Road, Honest Thief, and Made in Italy, which he starred alongside his son with the late Natasha Richardson all failing to achieve more than 45% on the review website.

The 2022 film Blacklight in which the action star featured as an FBI fixer caught up in a government conspiracy received particularly awful reviews at just 11% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Many criticised Neeson’s decision to star in the film, which was also a box office bomb grossing less than £20 million and was heralded as an “absolute disaster”.

The pattern of critical failure is contrast to the film star’s earlier career where he starred in some of Hollywood’s most critical acclaimed films including Gangs of New York, Michael Collins, Love Actually, Kinsey and Schindler's List - which earned the him his first and only Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Neeson’s only recent critical success was the release of 2019 action film Cold Pursuit where he played a vengeful snowplow driver who starts killing the members of a drug cartel following the murder of his son.

The film’s screenplay and the actor’s performance were praised for its humour and a sophisticated appeal, while the action scenes were also given top marks.

However the film faced controversy and its premiere was cancelled after Neeson gave an interview during its press tour in which he recalled wishing to “kill a black man” after being informed a close friend had been raped.

He later apologised for the remarks.

Ironically, one of Neeson’s best known modern roles, Bryan Mills in the Taken trilogy was also never well received by critics.

However, some of Neeson’s other critical successes have been 2014’s Non-Stop and 2012’s The Grey, both of which had the actor starring in action roles yet again.

Despite his films not being well received critically, the Ballymena man still has box office power.

The actor is currently the 30th top star at the worldwide box office according to Box Office Mojo, just below Tom Hanks and a few spots behind Tom Cruise - a feat aided by his Star Wars roles and his voice role as Aslan in The Chronicles of Narnia films.

His upcoming slate includes In the Land of Saints and Sinners which has been nicknamed “Irish Avengers” due to its call sheet which includes Neeson, Ciaran Hinds, Kerry Condon and Jack Gleeson.

The film will premiere at the Venice Film Festival next month before airing on Netflix early next year, which may mean more critic love for the actor.

Neeson will also be in his usual action thriller fare with Thug and Cold Storage which are both due out next year.