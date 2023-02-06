Line of Duty and Coronation Street actor Will Mellor pays visit to Belfast

Coronation Street actor Will Mellor paid a visit to Belfast on Monday – and let fans in on his favourite thing about the city.

In a social media video, the former Line of Duty star listed the reasons he likes it here.

“Now, I love Belfast for loads of reasons,” he said.

“I was here shooting Line of Duty, the people are great, there’s always something going on.”

However, one thing stood out above the rest for Mr Mellor: the Belfast party bike.

“And especially this – the Belfast party bike. How good’s that?”

The people on the party bike behind the actor cheered as he filmed the popular attraction.

“Love it here, mint,” he finished.

Commenters on social media agreed with Mr Mellor, with one posting “Class! Lived there for a few years. Can't beat the place... and the boozers! So many good watering holes with locals who'll tell a canny story or 10. Enjoy!”

The star recently took a turn on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing. He and partner Nancy Xu narrowly missed out on getting to the finals.

The pair were voted out in the semi-finals, making Mellor the eleventh celebrity to be dumped from the show.

While on the show, he dedicated a routine to men’s mental health. “It was an important message,” he says. “I loved the song, and I thought if I can get through it I should do it – it just didn’t go as well as I hoped.”