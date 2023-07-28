Line of Duty finale rated among top of the TV flops that left fans deflated

One of the final scenes in Line of Duty

Jesus, Mary, Joseph and even the wee donkey were not amused. The ending of BBC drama Line of Duty has been named among the worst in British television history with viewers left feeling robbed of an explosive finale.

The show ran out of diesel in its final episode in 2021, with fans left feeling it just plain sucked when bungling cop Ian Buckells was revealed as ‘the fourth man’, the mysterious ‘H’, who had been leading AC-12 on a merry dance through six seasons.

“All the time we were here, thinking we were chasing some criminal mastermind, but no,” Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) said, fuming: “Your corruption was mistaken for incompetence.”

Viewers, though, felt that incompetence in the ending corrupted all that went before with new research by streaming website WatchTVAbroad.com revealing the hit show had the sixth-biggest drop in audience approval ratings for its finale, just behind famous misfires like HBO’s Game of Thrones and BBC’s Killing Eve.

The poor audience reaction as the show finished up with no more than a whimper is said to be behind plans for a new seventh season of the show — with a three-part season in the works for later this year.

Audience approval for the series’ swansong slumped by over 30% from a typical episode, making it among the most poorly received endings of any hit show.

Researchers compared the overall IMDb ratings of the UK’s favourite TV series with the scores given to their final episodes to find out which shows ended with a bang — and which left loyal viewers feeling deflated.

Line of Duty’s finale, which attracted nearly 13 million viewers, was ranked the sixth-most disappointing ending, scoring a mediocre 6/10 against its average show rating of 8.7.

Yet while the AC-12 comeback is on, some endings are bad enough to put paid to any hopes of a comeback.

The study also revealed comedy spy drama Killing Eve has the worst reviewed ending, scoring 3.4, a 58% drop from its average 8.1 rating.

Runner up is Game of Thrones, which fell by 57% to a score of 4 as the battle for the Iron Throne went off the boil after seven seasons packed with drama, intrigue, dragons and stunning battles, ended with a few rushed final episodes.

Serial killer thriller Dexter came in third with a 46% fall in approval from fans.

At the other end of the scale the research found several hit shows that went out with a satisfying bang.

Viewers rated the end of Breaking Bad as near-perfect for its final act, just edging out its spin-off Better Call Saul, and real-life drama Chernobyl.

Proving comedies could also bow out gracefully, Friends finished highly alongside The Wire and the recently concluded Succession.

The top homegrown hit was Blackadder, whose poignant First World War finale landed in seventh place with Peaky Blinders, Mad Men and Downtown Abbey all meriting approval.

Jeff Richey, TV analyst at WatchTVAbroad.com, said: “Viewers invest countless hours watching their favourite TV series so when a final episode flops, it can feel like a real kick in the teeth.

“Regardless of how exceptional a show may have been - or how many seasons it’s run — a lacklustre conclusion can tarnish everything that’s gone before and become the abiding memory for viewers.

“Millions tuned in to find out the identity of H in Line of Duty’s last episode and, two years on, many fans are still wondering why.

“If a three-part finale does air, the producers have a rare chance to put things right — anything less would be a crime.”