Line of Duty: Freeze for cliffhanger which turned plenty of heads and got all asking 'who is she?'

Fans desperate to know just who is DCI Davidson’s mystery blood relative

Social media was awash with screenshots from Sunday night’s Line of Duty episode as everyone tried to figure out Joanne Davidson’s mystery blood relative.

In what was a rollercoaster of an episode, bent lawyer Jimmy Lakewell was bumped off in Blackthorn Prison - after a shoot out to get him out of there in the first place - Ryan Pilkington continued to creep the audience out, and Ted was forced into retirement, before a huge cliffhanger ending.

Focus now turns to episode five and fans will be desperate to know just who is DCI Davidson’s relative on the police database.

The sheet containing the answer appeared upside on screen and turned plenty of heads - literally.

Irish Minister for Education, Simon Harris TD, was more than impressed with episode four, tweeting: “What an episode!! Still not the better of it! Best yet! And yes, I paused and rewound to look at the sheet on Hasting’s desk! Still none the wiser! Until next Sunday…”

East Londonderry’s independent MLA Claire Sudden, simply wrote: “Flip me!”

A secret rendezvous between Kate Fleming and Ted Hastings in an underground alley in Belfast city centre, certainly attracted plenty of comments on the smell and theories on why the floor seemed to be soaking wet.

Laura wrote: “Everyone in Belfast can *smell* this scene.”

However, Jenny Ryan, otherwise known as The Vixen from ITV’s gameshow The Chase, was more interested in the alley’s graffiti.

“Not that I’m going OTT with the #LineOfDuty analysis here but check out the graffiti between Hasting and Kate here,” she said.

“I do think that the production team have had a bit of fun slipping in the letter H to the background during this series. Cheeky buggers.”

While Manchester United fumed at a controversial VAR decision on Sunday in their game against Tottenham Hotspur, Ted Hanky thought plenty of Line of Duty fans turned into VAR experts of their own as thousands analysed the DNA sheet.

Some even suggested the mystery relative was none other that Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy’s wife, Rebekah.

As AC-12 came to terms with Lakewell’s death, Davidson asked what was the cause of death.

Pilkington’s cold response, “Being a rat, ma’am”, was a lot of fans' favourite scene from Sunday’s episode.

Roll on episode five!