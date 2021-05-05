Line of Duty: James Nesbitt’s photo is given a surprising acting credit on IMDB

Northern Ireland actor James Nesbitt has received an IMDB credit for his appearance in Line of Duty - despite only pictures of him being used in the drama.

The online database credited Mr Nesbitt (56) for his role in the sixth season of the hit BBC programme, where he played dodgy detective Marcus Thurwell.

It’s despite his blink-you’ll-miss-it cameo appearance where he is seen in photographs and doesn’t utter a single line.

Nesbitt’s character Thurwell was introduced this season after being briefly mentioned in season three. It was revealed that he had been involved in the cover-up of Lawrence Christopher’s racially-motivated murder.

Thurwell was also the senior investigating officer into the death of social worker and whistle-blower Oliver Stephens-Lloyd, who tried to alert authorities on the child sex abuse scandal at Sands View children’s home.

The two cases were being probed by Gail Vella, the TV journalist whose assassination was the mystery at the heart of the sixth series. The corrupt copper later retired to Spain and when he was tracked down for AC-12, the murder of Thurwell and his wife was discovered by Spanish police.

But the inclusion of a big-name actor such as Nesbitt in the series has convinced fans of the drama the local police force made a mistake when they pronounced Thurwell dead - and that Nesbitt may play a more significant role beyond appearing in photographs if another season is filmed.

It’s after the finale of the series got a mixed reception, leading creator Jed Mercurio to defend his decision to reveal bumbling DCI Ian Buckells as the elusive H.

One fan said on social media: “James Nesbitt wasn’t cast for a photo shoot opportunity - Marcus Thurwell is still alive and this is far from over! Another said: “I’m still convinced there’s another series, because I refuse to believe James Nesbitt got paid just for being in two photographs and wearing a wig.”

There will be a seventh season where viewers discover Marcus Thurwell isn’t actually dead, hypothesised another. “Why sign up a high profile actor such as James Nesbitt just to use a photo of him?”

Another said: “Line Of Duty has to be the easiest acting job James Nesbitt has ever had.”

One fan pleaded: “There’s no way Marcus Thurwell is dead. Really hope there will be another series.”