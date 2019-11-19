Line of Duty: Kelly Macdonald joins AC-12 for sixth season

Kelly Macdonald is the newest recruit for the next series of Line Of Duty with producers saying her character will be the “most enigmatic adversary AC-12 have ever faced”.

The TV show - largely filmed in Belfast - follows the investigations of Superintendent Ted Hastings (Enniskillen-born actor Adrian Dunbar), DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) as they tackle police corruption.

MacDonald plays Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson, the senior investigating officer of an unsolved murder, whose unconventional conduct raises suspicions at AC-12.

Macdonald starts work on series six when filming begins next year with regular leads Compston, McClure and Dunbar also confirmed to return.

The Scottish screen star, 43, is best known for her roles in Trainspotting, lavish TV drama Boardwalk Empire and films Gosford Park, No Country For Old Men and Intermission.

Line of Duty writer and showrunner, Jed Mercurio, said her addition to the case was an honour.

The most recent episode of Line Of Duty, series five’s finale on BBC One back in May, is the most watched programme of the year so far, with a 28-day figure of 13.7million viewers across all TV and online viewing.