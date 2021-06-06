Line of Duty may not be finished: Dunbar

Actor teases fans at Baftas as Irish actor Paul Mescal picks up prestigious award

Big night: Paul Mescal poses for photographers with his Leading Actor award for his role in ‘Normal People’. Credit: Alberto Pezzali/AP

Adrian Dunbar has hinted that there may be more to come for Line of Duty fans.

The Fermanagh man, who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings in the hit police drama, was chatting on the red carpet at the Bafta TV Awards on Sunday, when he teased that viewers may not have been given all the answers yet about the elusive character H.

Series six ended on May 2, with the audience discovering that the fourth and final corrupt officer was DSU Ian Buckells, played by Nigel Boyle.

The BBC1 finale, which was watched by a record-breaking 12.8m people, divided viewers with some left disappointed by the big reveal.

Quizzed by comedian Tom Allen about being one of only a handful of people who knew the identity of H, Dunbar, said: “There may be a way to go with all that. We don’t know yet, do we? There are rumours. Who knows?”

Dunbar, who was at the ceremony to present the Entertainment Performance award to Romesh Ranganathan for BBC Two's The Ranganation, also said he believed Hastings was so well loved and revered by viewers because he had a “moral backbone” and was “a bit old school”.

“I think people like to believe that there is somebody like Hastings in charge, somebody who’s still got a bit of moral backbone that seems to be lacking in a lot of our leaders at the moment,” he said.

“Maybe that’s one of reasons people like to respond to him.”

Derry Girls and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan was also at the Baftas to present an award and to compete for the Must-See TV Moment, featuring her Bridgerton character, Penelope Featherington.

She revealed that series two of the popular Netflix period drama would include “lots of raunchy moments and lots of new people”.

Irish actor Paul Mescal picked up the Leading Actor Award for his performance of Connell in Sally Rooney’s Normal People.

A stunned Mescal told the audience he had not been expecting to win and dedicated the gong to his co-star, Daisy Edgar-Jones, whose mum is from Co Down.

She lost out to Michaela Coel for Leading Actress for her role in I May Destroy You, which also won best mini series.

Rooney’s debut novel, Conversations with Friends, is currently filming in Northern Ireland.