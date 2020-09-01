Line of Duty resumes filming in Belfast after lengthy coronavirus delay

Filming in Belfast is underway once again for the new series of Line Of Duty.

The BBC drama, which has be nominated for several Baftas, follows the investigations of specialist police anti-corruption unit AC-12.

Series six of the show, starring Enniskillen-born Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston, began filming in Northern Ireland in February. A month later it was postponed when the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic.

On Tuesday filming resumed in the city, next to the old Belfast Telegraph building and Central Library, which is used as police headquarters in the show.

Series regulars will all return alongside Line Of Duty newcomer Kelly McDonald, who plays a mysterious detective chief inspector.

The Scottish actress's character, Joanne Davidson, will be tasked with investigating an unsolved murder case.

Also joining Line Of Duty for the first time this series are Shalom Brune-Franklin (Our Girl, Cursed), Perry Fitzpatrick (This Is England, I Am Nicola), Andi Osho (Kiri, Curfew) and Prasanna Puwanarajah (Doctor Foster, Patrick Melrose).

On returning to filming the new episodes, series' creator and showrunner Jed Mercurio, said: "We know Line of Duty fans are desperate for series six and we hope we can get it on air as soon as possible.

"Thanks so much for your patience in these difficult times."

The production team will be employing independent health and safety consultants and working in accordance with all current Covid-19 government guidelines to ensure that the new series is produced in a safe and responsible manner.

McClure, who plays DI Kate Fleming, said: “Been sitting on these incredible scripts for some time now, so I’m really looking forward to getting back to it and seeing the Line Of Duty family.”

Dunbar, who returns as Ted Hastings, added: “Even with the imposition of Covid restrictions I can’t hide my excitement at getting the team back together.

“So many people wondering…what happens next?”

In a new image Compston can be seen in his role as DS Steve Arnott, in an interrogation room, but with another person out of sight.

He said: “It’s been a long few months and it will be a different way of working from when we stopped, but I’m delighted to be back on the case with the Line of Duty team.”

Simon Heath, Executive Producer for World Productions, said: “It’s been almost six months since we stopped shooting, but following our implementation of all the industry Covid protocols, we’re delighted to be able to resume filming series six safely.”

The new series of Line Of Duty is due to air on BBC One next year.