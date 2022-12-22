Line of Duty ‘set to return’ for an explosive three-part Christmas special

Line of Duty is set to return with an explosive climax to the series after fans were left “disappointed” by the season six finale last year, it has been reported.

Actress Vicky McClure has also said she’d “love to” link up with her co-stars again.

Adrian Dunbar, Martin Compton and Ms McClure are all said to be reprising their roles for a three-part BBC special which could be aired as early as Christmas 2023.

The Sun has reported that an insider said: “Viewers weren't satisfied with the ending of series six and were crying out for a more sensational conclusion — now [writer] Jed [Mercurio] can deliver that.

“The question is whether the person we were led to believe was H really is the villain that AC-12 has been hunting or if it was another nemesis.

“The fact that they're looking at taking the unusual step of making three episodes rather than the usual six or seven is a reflection of just how special this is for the show.”

The BBC was contacted by the Belfast Telegraph and said it “will not be commenting on" the rumours.

In the aftermath of the last series fans of the show took to social media in their droves to share their frustrations.

The words “underwhelming” and “disappointed” trended after officers from the police anti-corruption unit AC-12 discovered the identity of the elusive 'fourth man', who had been colluding with the organised crime group (OCG), was none other than the bumbling policeman Ian Buckells.

The disbelief it could be him was compounded by the way he was only caught because of his repeated mis-spelling of the word “definitely”.

The detective was first introduced to viewers in series one as the SIO in the case of murdered businesswoman Jackie Laverty by then Chief Superintendent Derek Hilton.

He later went on to become Detective Chief Inspector in series four before being promoted once more to Detective Superintendent in the final series.

Vicky McClure has admitted the show's cast would all “love to” reunite for another series but hinted that her co-star Martin Compston's busy schedule might be an issue.

Appearing on Tuesday's Good Morning Britain the actress discussed the potential for the return of the BBC drama.

Speaking on GMB, she said: “I speak to the lads all the time, we'd all love to, we're all game - Martin's in nine shows! It's busy, I'm sure we'll get there.”

Ms McClure said she is in a “busy” Whatsapp chat with her Line Of Duty co-stars, including Northern Ireland actor Adrian Dunbar, who played Superintendent Ted Hastings.