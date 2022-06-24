Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar hints at a possible seventh season of the popular crime drama

Star hopes to be back in Belfast ‘for another couple of episodes’ of show

Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar has given the strongest hint yet that there could be a seventh series of the hit TV cop show.

The Co Fermanagh man said he was hoping that the cast would be returning to Belfast to do ‘another couple of episodes’ of the police procedural drama.

Dunbar, who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings in the BBC One series, made the comments at the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Annual Lunch at Belfast City Hall yesterday, where he was a guest speaker.

He told the BBC’s Tara Mills: “I’m hoping we will be back in Belfast... I’m hoping we will do another couple of episodes of Line of Duty.

“Who knows.”

There has been much speculation about another series since the sixth one ended in May, 2021. The record-breaking finale divided viewers’ opinions when bumbling copper Ian Buckles was revealed to be ‘H’, also known as the fourth man and a criminal mastermind.

Just this month, Martin Compston, who plays DI Steve Arnott in the show, sent Twitter into a frenzy when he shared a photograph from a catch-up lunch with Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio and co-stars Dunbar and Vicky McClure.

Compston captioned the post: “‘Talking tattoo designs’ alongside a red heart emoji — a subtle hint about the possible return of the show after the cast vowed to get matching tattoos following the success of series six.

Dunbar’s words will be music to the ears of Line of Duty fans, who have been waiting for over a year for word of a seventh series.

The actor also spoke about his new role, playing a police officer again, in new drama Ridley.

The show also stars fellow Northern Irish actor Bronagh Waugh.

“I’m about to appear on the screen as another cop in the autumn for a new series called Ridley,” he said.

“It’s set in that area of Lancashire just north of Manchester. I was there filming that.

“It’s kind of like ‘what Ted [Hastings} did next… it’s a ‘whodunnit’ series and will be on Sunday night on ITV.

“There’s a cast of characters, there’s me, Bronagh Waugh is in it — a great actress from here. It’s a nice series. It has a good guy writing, Paul Thompson, who also writes for Vera and things like that.

“So, I hope that’ll capture that Sunday night audience.”

Ridley was written and created by Paul Matthew Thompson, one of the lead writers of ITV’s popular detective drama Vera and will be produced by Jonathan Fisher of West Road Pictures.

Speaking about one of his passions, he said there needed to be support for parents and students who wish to avail of integrated education.

“No one is saying about getting rid of anything we’ve got — it’s of such a high standard.

“But I do believe integrated education is a step forward for all of us.”

Asked if he missed his calling as a police officer, given the roles which he’s played in recent years, he said: “I have to say there is a lot of military in the family but no, I didn’t… I thought I was going be something in music.

"I love music and my mother was a great singer.”