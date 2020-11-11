Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar reveals how character Ted Hastings got RUC past

Adrian Dunbar has revealed how he and the Line of Duty team came up with his character's background as an RUC officer in their first meeting.

The Fermanagh actor suggested the RUC background because he knew police officers who switched to good jobs in the Metropolitan Police because of their experience in Northern Ireland.

In a wide-ranging interview for the Allingham Arts Festival in Ballyshannon, Dunbar also revealed how he advised the team, including writer Jed Mercurio limiting the number of his famous Belfast colloquialisms, including "up the Lagan in the bubble", if only to stop people getting drunk during a linked pub game.

On a more serious note, Dunbar took a swipe at the insurance industry, claiming television productions will be further "crucified" during and after the Covid-19 crisis.

Line of Duty season six, starring Dunbar as Ted Hastings, recently resumed shooting in Belfast after production was suspended following the outbreak of Covid-19.

The actor revealed how the background of his character was sketched out in the first meeting with Mercurio and director David Rafferty.

"Having lived in London since the 1980s, I would have come across, or my friends across, cops who were in the Metropolitan Police who had been in the RUC," Dunbar said.

"They might have had 10-15 years experience of anti-terrorism so they could get themselves good jobs within English constabularies so I suggested that this character might come from that sort of background."

Dunbar also described how the phrases "up the Lagan in a bubble", "mother of God", "fellow" and "now we are sucking diesel" came into play.

"Up the Lagan in a bubble" came from a Q&A in Dublin while "mother of God" came directly from his father, who said it constantly.

But he added: "Now and again, there would be too many of them, so we have to cut things out. Some fellow has invented a game where they watch the series and if I say 'fellow' they have to skull half a pint, if I say 'mother of God' they have to do a shot, so if I say too many of them, they are full."

On Covid-19 and the theatre, Dunbar said little can be done until a vaccine or antidote are successful.

On TV productions, Dunbar said that it is going to be managed but the issue will be insurance. "They have us crucified anyway but they are going to go further now with Covid-19."