Line of Duty stars to battle it out for best drama performance at National Television Awards

Line of Duty’s golden trio will go head-to-head for best drama performance at tonight’s National Television Awards.

Fermanagh man Adrian Dunbar, who plays AC-12 boss Superintendent Ted Hastings in the record-breaking BBC1 police procedural series, will go up against his co-stars Martin Compston (DI Steve Arnott) and Vicky McClure (DI Kate Fleming) for the gong.

The hugely successful show, which is filmed in Belfast, is also in the running for the returning drama award, along with Call the Midwife, The Crown and Unforgotten.

In the best drama performance, Line of Duty’s three stars face competition from It’s A Sin’s Olly Alexander and David Tennant for Des.

The popular Netflix period drama Bridgerton, starring Derry Girls actress Nicola Coughlan and the TV adaptation of Irish writer Sally Rooney’s Normal People, have been shortlisted for best new drama. It’s a Sin and Des have also been shortlisted in this category.

The BBC documentary Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency, which was part filmed in Northern Ireland, is up for the authored documentary award. The radio and television presenter travelled to Belfast to explore the issue of mental health in young men and spoke to a group of teenagers who lost a friend to suicide.

Kemp’s documentary faces stiff competition from Katie Price’s Harvey and Me, Rob Burrow’s documentary My Year with MND, Marcus Rashford’s Feeding Britain’s and the Kate Garroway’s special on her husband’s Covid battle, Finding Derek.

This Morning stars Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond are both up for TV presenter, but Philip Schofield missed out on a shortlist. They will compete with Piers Morgan, Ant and Dec and Bradley Walsh.

The documentary about late Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has been shortlisted for the factual prize.

Caroline Flack: Her Life And Death featured family and friends, including Olly Murs and Dermot O'Leary, speaking about how the presenter was affected by her life in the spotlight.

Also nominated in the category is Gogglebox; Gordon, Gino And Fred: American Road Trip; and Paul O'Grady: For The Love Of Dogs.

Emmerdale, Coronation Street, EastEnders and Hollyoaks are all up for best serial drama, while in the talent show category, The Masked Singer is listed alongside RuPaul's Drag Race UK, Britain's Got Talent and Strictly Come Dancing.

The glamorous NTAs, hosted by Joel Dommett, will take place at the 02 Arena in London.

Last week Line of Duty led the pack at the TV Choice Awards, picking up three gongs. Compston beat his Northern Irish co-star to win best actor while McClure was named best actress.

A delighted Compston paid tribute to his wife, to Dunbar and to the show's loyal fans after winning his gong.

Line of Duty, created by Jed Mercurio, also took home the best drama series award.