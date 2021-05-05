Line of Duty writer Jed Mercurio hits back at ‘exaggerated’ online disappointment to final episode

Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio has hit back at critics of the show’s divisive ending last Sunday, as he pointed to more positive “audience data” for the finale.

The Lancashire-born writer and producer spoke out on Twitter on Wednesday, arguing that the online response to the final episode has “been exaggerated in the echo chamber of social media”.

Sunday’s final episode in series six of the hit BBC One crime drama saw the mysterious character known as ‘H’ finally unmasked and wrapped up many loose ends in the sprawling web of AC-12's battle against organised crime.

While the conclusion to the show’s series was watched by a record 12.8 million viewers – the most of any drama on the BBC since records began in 2002 – it's fair to say the episode didn't go down well with all its viewers.

Responding to the online reaction to the episode, series creator Jed Mercurio argued that audience research suggested viewers were less upset by the series’ ending than the “extreme picture” portrayed on social media.

In a series of tweets, the writer and producer said: “No one disputes the Line of Duty finale divided social media opinion but the audience research so far shows a far less extreme picture.

“We knew a “down” ending would rate less favourably with some viewers, however all 7 episodes varied by under 10% on average viewer score.”

Mercurio then revealed 1,000 random viewers submitted their score for the episode from one to ten, before a final ‘Appreciation Index (AI)’ score was calculated, adding that “over 50% of those polled rated the finale as either 9/10 or 10/10”.

“The AI for the “down” finale was only 7 points below the next lowest in Season 6 (Ep 1),” he added.

“These figures won’t stop the debate, of course, nor should they - that’s still all part of the experience of shared TV viewing. Thanks again for watching.”

Mercurio reacted angrily however, when Irish journalist Peter O’Dwyer tweeted that “when you’re explaining, you're losing”.

The writer hit back: “When it comes to losing, I have to defer to lifelong expert @peterodwyer1. What a f***ing p****.”

The finale of series six was previously defended by Mercurio on Monday when he suggested the episode was attempting to “explore the real nature of corruption in our society”.

Responding to his latest tweets, one viewer – Peter Bailey – tweeted back: “Jed, I get the message of endemic corruption. That works for one series of six episodes. But having invested in LoD (Line of Duty) from the first episode of series one, the ending was a huge letdown.”

Responding to him, the screenwriter thanked him for his post but added: “We made the choice that showing AC-12 dismantle institutional corruption would be the "cheat". As the audience data show, some viewers share your view but many don't. Thanks for watching.”

Another user online responded to Mercurio’s series of posts, saying that aspects of the plot “seemed rushed”.

“It's interesting how many of the people most critical of the finale were wanting more thrills and action. This is the problem with attempting to satisfy all viewers' expectations. It's just not possible, I'm afraid. Thanks very much for watching,” responded Jed Mercurio.