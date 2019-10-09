Line of Duty writer Jed Mercurio teases 2020 release date for series six

Jed Mercurio, the mastermind behind hit crime drama Line of Duty, has hinted at when we can expect to have the gritty show back on our TV screens.

The show has enjoyed massive ratings with the fifth series' finale watched by 9.6 million viewers, making it the most popular programme of 2019 so far, based on overnight figures.

BBC's Line of Duty, which is largely filmed in Belfast, follows the investigations of Superintendent Ted Hastings (Enniskillen-born actor Adrian Dunbar), DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) as they tackle corruption within the police.

The show has made Dunbar a household name, particularly for his Ulsterisms that amuse this side of the Irish Sea and bamboozle those on the other.

Asked about the sixth series' air date, Mercurio told RadioTimes.com: “I would hope it’s sometime in 2020, next year. But that’s not something that we’re able to confirm.”

As for when production might begin, he said: “That’s something that we have at the planning stage, so we are working towards a date. We can’t confirm everything until things are in place.”

The previous three series of Line of Duty aired in March, but if filming is yet to begin on the latest series of the gritty drama, we're not holding out hope that it'll be with us by spring.