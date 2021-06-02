Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar to star in new ITV detective drama

Fermanagh actor Adrian Dunbar, who played AC-12 boss Ted Hastings in Line of Duty, has landed the lead role in a new detective drama

He became a household name through his role as one of TV’s most loved detectives, and now Adrian Dunbar is set to play the lead in a new cop show.

The Fermanagh man, best known for his portrayal of Superintendent Ted Hastings in Line of Duty, will star in the ITV crime drama Ridley.

It was written and created by Paul Matthew Thompson, one of the lead writers of ITV’s popular detective drama Vera, and will be produced by Jonathan Fisher of West Road Pictures.

Dunbar described the upcoming role as a “rare [and] wonderful opportunity” and said working with ITV and West Pictures meant he would be in “safe and creative hands”.

“I don’t think I’ve ever headed into a production with more excitement and enthusiasm,” he added.

“Jonathan and I worked closely together on the very successful series Blood, and I'm confident we can bring some of that magic to Ridley.

“Here’s to getting the team together and developing a show that audiences can find both entertaining and engaging.”

Three of the four two-hour episodes will be written by Thompson, while Julia Gilbert, who worked on Midsomer Murders, will write the remaining one.

The series will introduce viewers to charismatic Detective Inspector Alex Ridley, who is being nudged into retirement after 25 years as a homicide copper. But the prospect of bowing out is not a particularly welcome one since he feels he’s being cut off in his prime.

Ridley’s replacement is DI Carol Farman, whom he mentored for many years.

When he's enlisted by Farman as a police consultant on a complex and compelling murder case, the investigation takes a dark and unexpected turn.

Turning to her old mentor for support, Farman is keen to access Ridley’s unique insight into crime-solving, which served them so well in the past.

With more intriguing cases to solve, Ridley will be enticed out of retirement into his former role, reviving his formidable and successful partnership with Farman.

Inspired by real life retired detectives rejoining police forces in a consultancy role given increasingly over-stretched resources, Ridley will explore thought-provoking crime stories in an original and distinctive way.

Thompson said: “I am thrilled to be working with Jonathan Fisher and West Road Pictures to bring Ridley to life for ITV and am equally delighted that he’ll be portrayed by the iconic Adrian Dunbar.

“With his maverick idiosyncrasies, a heart-on-sleeve empathy and a unique approach to solving crime, we hope Ridley will soon join the canon of favourite TV detectives.”

It is not known what the new show will mean for the future of Line of Duty.

As yet, the BBC has yet to announce if there will be more to come from one of its biggest ever success stories.

A record-breaking 12.8m viewers tuned in for the final episode of the sixth season, although the conclusion and the revelation of the fourth and final H left viewers divided.

Hastings’ future also looked in doubt as the AC-12 chief was forced into retirement by his superiors.

Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio said: “We’re in a situation where it’s not entirely clear that there will be a seventh series.

“We would hope there could be, but we’re having to do our planning coming out of Covid and a whole bunch of other things. These things aren’t guaranteed at all now.

“A lot of it depends on the key creatives — that's me and the main actors — and finding new stories to tell within that universe.”

Filming of Ridley will take place later this autumn, with further cast announcements expected closer to the shoot.