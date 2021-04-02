Line Of Duty's Kelly Macdonald admits she struggled to learn show's quirky acronyms

Kelly Macdonald is a new comer to Line of Duty

Line Of Duty star Kelly Macdonald has admitted she struggled to get her head around the show's legendary range of acronyms.

The actress (45), who plays DCI Joanne Davidson in the latest series of the award-winning police drama, sought the help of her co-stars to learn some of the abbreviations including OCG, CHIS and ARU after being baffled with writer Jed Mercurio's script.

In an interview with The Mirror, Macdonald admitted the acronyms made her so nervous, she didn’t immediately accept her role in the show.

She said: "I did have to think about it. The shock, really, was when I read the first episode. Suddenly it was just, ‘Oh, there’s a massive long stream of dialogue about stuff I’ve never heard of'.

"I did have to get over that obstacle in my mind, because I knew that was going to be quite challenging," she added.

Since making her first appearance in Line Of Duty's sixth series, the actress has sparked a flurry of fan theories about her sinister motives after appearing to divert the investigation into the unsolved murder of journalist Gail Vella.

During last Sunday's night episode, her character was grilled by Superintendent Ted Hastings (played by Enniskillen actor Adrian Dunbar), Acting DI Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) and DC Chloe Bishop (Shalom Brune-Franklin) over gross misconduct charges.

By the end of the episode she was let go, seemingly not guilty, after her ex-girlfriend PS Farida Jatri (Anneika Rose) was implemented in corruption.

However, Jo was seen hitching a ride with known bent copper Ryan Pilkington (Gregory Piper) and taken to collect a burner phone, making her look suspicious once more.

While mystified fans regularly have to check the meanings of Line of Duty acronyms, Macdonald had been living in the US since 2010, while starring in TV drama Boardwalk Empire, and had never even seen an episode of the smash hit series.

Luckily she got help with the complicated dialogue from the cast and crew.

She said: "There would be certain acronyms we would discuss in rehearsals. And hair and make-up had a list of what everything stood for.

"I’m not brilliant at it still, but I get by."

Line Of Duty continues on Sundays at 9pm on BBC One.