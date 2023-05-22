Lisa McGee: Big surge in earnings at company owned by Derry Girls creator

Show’s success paying off for Lisa McGee as assets up almost 80% in year from £147k to £683k

Lisa McGee (second from left) with Derry Girls cast members Dylan Llewellyn , Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland and Nicola Coughlan in front of the famous mural of the show in the city

Lisa McGee’s assets have increased by almost 80% in a year, accounts reveal.

Derry Products Ltd, the private limited company Ms McGee owns with her screenwriter husband Tobias Beer, reported over £683,000 in equity for 2022.

Compared to £146,702 in assets for 2021, the Derry Girls creator has seen a 78.5% increase in 12 months.

Ms McGee incorporated the company in 2013 and added her husband as a director five years later.

Its name is an obvious nod to her roots.

The couple, who have two young sons, previously teamed up to write and executive-produce psychological drama The Deceived for Channel 5 and Virgin Media Ireland, which was released in 2020.

Lisa McGee

In the year to October 2019, unaudited abridged accounts showed net assets of £93,174 — a turnaround from £2,009 liabilities a year earlier.

Cash at bank and in hand had gone to £153,966 from £15,352.

That could reflect the impact of the multi award-winning TV comedy, as the first series aired on Channel 4 in January 2018.

It has since become the most watched TV programme in Northern Ireland since records began in 2002.

There are even hopes some of the characters will return for a movie.

The high rise in Derry Products Ltd’s latest unaudited financial statements comes after the success of Derry Girls’ third and last series, particularly May 2022’s finale, which saw 1.2 million viewers across the UK tune in.

Lisa McGee and husband Tobias Beer

The sitcom concluded with a bonus hour-long special episode set amid the 1998 Good Friday Agreement referendum and ending with an appearance by President Bill Clinton’s daughter Chelsea as the credits rolled.

Mr Beer also had a cameo role during an episode of the third series.

Looking back to September 2014, cash at bank and in hand for Ms McGee and Mr Beer had been £21,729, with a total net asset of £8,194.

There has been an almost 99% increase in total net assets from then, pointing to the runaway success of Derry Girls and the couple’s hard graft.

Derry Girls ran for 19 episodes across its three seasons.

And although the show’s five teen characters concluded their TV story in 2022, Derry Girls and its creator are still picking up accolades.

The third season helped it win a third Bafta earlier this month for best scripted comedy, and Ms McGee was awarded The Ireland Funds Literary Award in Manhattan at the 45th Anniversary Gala of New York Ireland Funds.

At the Baftas, Ms McGee praised “our first home, Derry, with its unbreakable spirit and hilarious characters”.