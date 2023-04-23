Lisa McGee scoops best writer prize at Bafta Television Craft Awards

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee has won a best writer gong for the hit Channel 4 programme at the Bafta Television Craft Awards.

The show follows a group of teenagers as they grow up in her hometown of Derry during the Troubles.

McGee affectionately calls them a group of ‘eejits’ with the show loosely based on her own experiences while studying at Thornhill College.

Derry Girls was also recently nominated for most memorable moment at the Bafta TV awards which will take place on May 14.

The annual Bafta TV craft awards celebrates the very best behind-the-scenes television talent of 2022.

The ceremony was hosted by Mel Giedroyc, and featured a host of top TV talent as guest presenters including: Adil Ray, Adrian Lester and Charlene White.

Game Of Thrones prequel series House Of The Dragon and BBC dark comedy This Is Going To Hurt swept the Bafta Television Craft Awards, scooping three prizes apiece.

House Of The Dragon, the HBO fantasy drama based on author George RR Martin's Fire And Blood and set 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones, initially dominated the awards ceremony.

The big-name series starring Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy and Paddy Considine won awards for make-up and hair design, sound: fiction and special, visual and graphic effects.

Meanwhile, dark medical comedy This Is Going To Hurt, based on the best-selling book of the same name by Adam Kay, also took home a trio of gongs.

The BBC series starring Ben Whishaw and Ambika Mod won in both the scripted casting and editing category, while best writer: drama went to 42-year-old Kay who is a first time winner.

The state funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II won two awards for sound: factual and in the director: multi-camera category for coverage including the service from Westminster Abbey and procession of the coffin through London.

It featured commentary from presenters including Huw Edwards, Kirsty Young and David Dimbleby - who came out of retirement for the event.

Meanwhile the entertainment craft team award went to BBC flagship show Strictly Come Dancing.