Lisburn woman who won UK cookery crown had to keep it a secret for nearly a year

The Northern Ireland woman crowned Britain's Best Home Cook has said she is hugely relieved the news is finally out having kept her victory a secret for almost a year.

On Thursday night accountant Suzie Arbuthnot (36) from Lisburn was named the winner of the BBC culinary competition, which put 10 of the UK's best home cooks through their paces.

She beat her fellow finalists Sarah Woods and Georgia Salamat to the title after impressing judges with her three-course dinner party meal - beetroot tartlet, roast chicken and a sticky toffee sponge with almond ice cream. It followed eight gruelling weeks of kitchen highs and lows for the busy mum-of-two, who impressed acclaimed chef and guest judge Tom Kerridge with her steak and stout pie, but failed to win over Mary Berry, Chris Bavin and Angela Hartnett with her vegetable curry offering, replicating her late mum's recipe.

The mother-of-two was the only local contestant on the second series of the hit BBC One show, hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

The final was filmed in March of last year and Suzie said keeping the result a secret for all that time has been "very hard".

"People thought that I was away working in London and that was that," she said yesterday.

"I'm buzzing now that it is all out there and the phone hasn't stopped since with hundreds and hundreds of messages.

"I hate not replying to everything because obviously numbers make me panic and I want to get down to zero."

Suzie, her husband Steven and their two young children Zander (5) and Odelia (2) were among over 120 people who gathered at Lisnagarvey Hockey Club, where she is a member, to watch the final.

"The place was absolutely packed and when I was announced as the winner it felt like the roof just lifted," she added.

"It was so nice that all those people were there to support me.

"They couldn't understand why Steven and I weren't reacting but we have been keeping this news to ourselves for so long it's just natural now."

Suzie, who runs her own accountancy firm from home, learned her skills from her mother Celia early on as her family ran the popular Man Lee Chinese takeaway in Lisburn.

"From the age of about seven, I was able to hold a knife and chop vegetables so I was immersed in food very early on," she explained.

Celia passed away on February 8, 2000, aged 43, after taking ill on a flight from Hong Kong from where the family moved to Northern Ireland in the 1980s.

Suzie has described her mum as her "inspiration for cooking" and the person who taught her "all the basics".

At the time of her death, aged 16, Suzie had filled in application forms for two cookery schools in London for after her GCSEs but had to abandon those plans to step into the role of cooking for her family.

The Queen's University graduate, who also sings with Lisburn Harmony Ladies Choir, was encouraged by a friend to put herself forward for Best Home Cook having previously almost made it onto The Great British Bake Off.

Suzie said being crowned the winner was something she never imagined when she started out on her journey.

She adds that "being in the pressure cooker of the Best Home Cook kitchen" has left her with some "unforgettable memories and some amazing friendships".

"It has been both life-changing and life-affirming and I'm now genuinely excited to pursue my lifelong dream - a career in cooking," she added.