Long lost family: How two foundlings, one left in Belfast, the other in Dundalk, discovered they were siblings
For decades David McBride, from Northern Ireland, and Helen Ward, from the Republic, had yearned to know the truth about their birth parents, but all investigations proved futile. Next week, an ITV Long Lost Family Special will tell how they finally met
Mary Magee
If a Hollywood scriptwriter had penned a story about two foundlings, found as babies six years apart on either side of the Irish border, who after lifelong searches discover they are actually brother and sister, his movie proposal would doubtless have been rejected as simply too far-fetched.