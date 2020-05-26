Long lost family: How two foundlings, one left in Belfast, the other in Dundalk, discovered they were siblings

For decades David McBride, from Northern Ireland, and Helen Ward, from the Republic, had yearned to know the truth about their birth parents, but all investigations proved futile. Next week, an ITV Long Lost Family Special will tell how they finally met

Reunited brother and sister David McBride and Helen Ward

Mary Magee Tue 26 May 2020 at 13:41