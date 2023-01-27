Lost images of Mary Alice Young expose Ulster Scots life in Co Antrim

BBC documentary will show 1,000 images from over a century ago

Christopher Brooke, the great grandson of Mary Alice Young, with one of her diaries, and who features in the documentary

Mary Alice Young, whose lost photographs are the subject of a new documentary, part of BBC Northern Ireland’s new Season Of Arts.

A girl plays with a fox in a picture captured on camera by pioneering Ulster-Scots photographer Mary Alice Young

A new BBC documentary will showcase the incredible collection of ‘Lost Images’ taken by a pioneering Ulster-Scots photographer Mary Alice Young this weekend.

Almost 50 boxes of glass plates are being meticulously restored and digitised after they were discovered in the Public Records Office Northern Ireland (PRONI).

Christopher Brooke is using the 1,000 images to help make sense of his great grandmother’s life — but they provide all of us an intriguing snap shot of the world in which she lived.

“She was an extraordinary lady because she believed women should have their place in the world,” he says in the programme.

“Women’s job was not to sit and do crochet and keep quiet and agree with everything their husbands said.

“No, she was a strong lady — she was very involved in music in the local area.

“She was very involved in the scouts and choirs and she was actually one of the first women to get a convertible Vauxhall car which she used to drive around Ballymena.”

Mrs Young’s interest in photography began as a fashionable hobby when she was in her early 20s.

She could afford such a pastime after marrying William Young who was from a wealthy linen manufacturing family which had offices in St Petersburg, New York and South America.

Mary Alice Young, whose lost photographs are the subject of a new documentary, part of BBC Northern Ireland’s new Season Of Arts.

The Young family owned Galgorm Castle which was purchased in 1850.

“Castle life in those days was very different in that it was a whole community that used to survive and operate and be employed around the castle,” Mrs Young’s great grandson explains.

Many aspects of her privileged life were captured on camera but are only being revealed now.

The rediscovered images have caught the eyes of historians interested in culture and identity in Northern Ireland during the 19th and 20th centuries.

The unique collection of images was discovered alongside other items bequeathed there for safe keeping by Mary Alice’s family many years ago.

The programme reveals fascinating extracts from Mrs Young’s only surviving diary — she threw all the others in the sea at Portrush when she was elderly.

In it, she laments that the campaign for women’s rights had spilled violence.

“1914 was a bleak year,” she wrote.

“Irish politics reached boiling point with the militant woman’s suffragettes on top doing all the destruction they could.”

The journal also contains amusing quotes that she considered worthy of jotting down such as “experts know everything that is known, and don’t want to know anything that isn’t”.

Mr Brooke explains his great grandmother was a passionate suffragette herself, but totally anti-violence.

It’s what makes her images taken during the Home Rule era all the more fascinating.

They depict relatives training with the Ulster Volunteer Force which opposed the campaign for self-government.

William Young was actively involved in smuggling arms and ammunition into Larne to resist the movement that dominated the nationalist political agenda here from 1870 to the end of the First World War.

The images also include pictures of turf cutters and gardeners going about their daily business.

PRONI’s Garreth Montgomery, who helped bring the pictures back to life compared his mission to trying to complete a “jigsaw puzzle without a box”.

Christopher Brooke, the great grandson of Mary Alice Young, with one of her diaries, and who features in the documentary

Meanwhile the Museum and Heritage Manager at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council explains that Mrs Young lived in a time when women were expected to have certain interests.

Jayne Clarke said drawing, speaking a little bit of French and pursuing musical interests were among them.

“Photography seemed to be an acceptable pursuit,” she added.

Ms Clarke said the result of the expensive hobby offers a valuable insight into a moment of time that has long slipped away.

The fact that it is through the lens of a woman in a male dominated world makes the body of work even more compelling.

Local historian Keith Beattie tells viewers that hardships including her parent’s scandalous Victorian era divorce and the loss of two cousins in the First World War would have shaped her life.

Producer Stephen Watson insists the 30-minute factual film is not just a family photo album.

“It is a rich and textured piece of visual and social history of an important Ulster Scots family, as captured through the eyes of a remarkable and pioneering woman.”

A selection of the photographs is being chosen by Christopher’s family and members of the Public Records team to be revealed to the public for the first time in over 100 years.

Viewers can follow the unique and intricate process of restoration through to the final exhibition at the Braid Centre where people will witness her wonderful legacy of exposing Ulster Scots family life in Co Antrim.

The Lost Photographs Of Mary Alice Young is part of BBC Northern Ireland’s new Season Of Arts. It airs on BBC Two NI at 7.30pm on Sunday and will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.