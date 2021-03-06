Lost the plot: From Donnie Darko to 2001: A Space Odyssey - getting to the bottom of those puzzling and playful brain-teasers

Did you get it the first time around? It's 20 years since Richard Kelly's Donnie Darko received its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. The film - a complex and, occasionally, impenetrable sci-fi, starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a miserable teenager obsessed with time travel - left critics and audiences dumbfounded.

It may have tanked at the box office, but the film enjoyed a lucrative afterlife in DVD and Blu-ray sales and is now considered a cult classic. The only problem is that some of us have yet to figure out what exactly Donnie Darko is about.

It is, at its core, a puzzling and playful psychological thriller. It was designed for numerous viewings. It is also in good company. Some of the greatest films ever made are the ones that mess with our heads, turning our brains to mush with a combination of bewildering sub-plots, bonkers dialogue and barnstorming twists. Yep, Hollywood has a habit of leaving viewers dazed and confused. Let's see if we can solve some of its trickiest cinematic puzzles.

Donnie Darko (2001)

Plot: A distressed teenager named Donnie (Gyllenhaal) is politely informed by a stranger in a terrifying rabbit costume that the world will end in 28 days. Donnie then does what any normal teenager would do under such strenuous circumstances: he throws a party.

Problem: There is an entire corner of the internet devoted to Kelly's dense and discombobulated sci-fi film. Heck, some people think it's a superhero flick. It's likely that Kelly - who worked the entire screenplay around the opening segment (when a jet engine falls on Donnie's house) - is just as confused as the rest of us. Is it all in poor Donnie's head or is the alternate universe (from which the mysterious jet engine appears) actually real?

Solution: The, erm, future alternate universe is real and, for reasons beyond our comprehension, it has somehow crashed into Donnie's present. Thus, it's down to the moodiest and smartest teenager in America to 'fix' his version of reality. That's the best we can do without cracking open a physics book.

Tenet (2020)

Plot: Christopher Nolan's time-warp adventure stars John David Washington as 'the Protagonist', a suave and sophisticated spy tasked with preventing World War III via top-secret methods of time manipulation, aka 'inversion'.

Problem: The inversion bit. What bothers us here is the idea that the Protagonist wasn't just recruited by an organisation known as 'Tenet' - he's the man who set up the entire operation in the future. Or something. But how is that possible?

Solution: It's unclear. Perhaps time isn't so much a flat circle (as per True Detective) but instead a wibbly-wobbly cylinder, in which the Protagonist (our one) occupies one end, and the Protagonist (the future one) sits on the opposing end. But what method of time travel did the Protagonist (the future one) use to join the dots and find… oh, you know what, I need a lie-down.

12 Monkeys (1995)

Plot: Terry Gilliam's hallucinogenic upgrade of Chris Marker's ingenious 1962 short La Jetée is set in 2035 and concerns an underground prisoner named James Cole (Bruce Willis), who is sent back in time to find the virus that destroyed humanity so the boys in lab coats from his present can create a cure.

Problem: 12 Monkeys boasts some of the most convoluted plot twists in history. The final third is a doozy. If Cole continues to be sent back in time to witness his own murder and to provide the baddies with too much information, does that mean that the past cannot be changed and that, no matter what happens, our boy Bruce is forever destined to mess things up for us all?

Solution: No and yes. We'll be taking no further questions on the matter.

The Shining (1980)

Plot: A noisy adaptation of the Stephen King novel, Stanley Kubrick's towering, influential horror plays fast and loose with the source material in which struggling writer Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) takes a job as a winter caretaker at the Overlook Hotel in the Rocky Mountains. Alas, after one too many bad nights, Jack eventually loses the plot and tries to kill his family.

Problem: It's that final shot that pushes us over the edge. Young Danny (Danny Lloyd) and his frightened mum, Wendy (Shelley Duvall), eventually escape, leaving Jack to freeze to death in the blizzard. And then, out of nowhere, Kubrick turns his lens towards a framed photograph in the hotel lobby, in which Jack is pictured front and centre of a group. The caption reads "Overlook Hotel July 4 Ball 1921".

Solution: It makes no sense. Kubrick would later suggest that Jack may have been a reincarnation of a previous caretaker. Others reckon the deceased Torrance has been "absorbed" by the hotel. If you ask us, the photo is merely a last-minute red herring.

Arrival (2016)

Plot: In Denis Villeneuve's groundbreaking sci-fi drama, a grieving mother and renowned linguist, Louise Banks (Amy Adams), is recruited by the US Army to find a way of communicating with extraterrestrial tourists.

Problem: Towards the end of Villeneuve's elegant presentation, it is revealed that the extraterrestrial beings are our allies. They have a gift for us: their language. This game-changing "tool" essentially changes our linear perception of time. It allows humans to see into the future. But here's the kicker: if the future is set, does that mean there is no such thing as free will?

Solution: What we do know is that Banks' daughter hasn't actually been born yet. The memories she experiences at the beginning are revealed to be premonitions. She knows what will happen if she has a child with physicist Ian Donnelly (Jeremy Renner). Yet she continues to live her life the exact same way.

Mulholland Drive (2001)

Plot: A woman who calls herself Rita (Laura Harring) has just survived a car crash in the Hollywood Hills. She escapes from the carnage with a bad bout of amnesia and later befriends aspiring actress Betty (Naomi Watts) who may be able to help her figure out what's going on. Elsewhere, the great Justin Theroux plays a film director in trouble with the mob. Things get weird. Really weird.

Problem: A fabulously disorganised piece of surrealism, David Lynch's film was originally developed as a television pilot. It wasn't designed to make sense, at least not at the time of its conception. One could argue that Lynch - who called it a "love story in the city of dreams" - hadn't yet devised an ending, and what we're left wondering is if the entire first half is actually a dream sequence.

Solution: It's bananas. It's also open to interpretation. Writing for The Guardian in 2002, filmmaker and critic Jane Douglas believed that, "in some ways it is better to just watch it without constantly trying to work out what it means. If it were a painting, it would be hanging in Tate Modern rather than Tate Britain". Nicely put.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Plot: Another Kubrick classic. This time, mankind sets off on a voyage to Jupiter in an attempt to discover the origins of a mysterious alien monolith. Our sentient computer friend, HAL, will explain the rest.

Problem: The ending. Basically, Dr Bowman (Keir Dullea) leaves Discovery to investigate the final monolith and is then sucked into a vortex, later emerging in a beautiful bedroom in which his entire life passes him by. Eventually, he transforms into a large space foetus, encased inside a ginormous orb of light overlooking Earth. It's enough to make your head spin for 50 years.

Solution: A couple of years back, a 1980 interview resurfaced in which Kubrick - speaking to Japanese film-maker Jun'ichi Yaoi - explained 2001's enigmatic finale. "The idea was supposed to be that [Bowman] is taken in by god-like entities, creatures of pure energy and intelligence with no shape or form," he said. "They put him in what I suppose you could describe as a human zoo to study him."

According to Kubrick, as soon as the creatures were "finished with [Bowman]", they sent him back to Earth where he was transformed and "made into some sort of superman". There you have it.