Love Island fans adore Matthew’s Belfast accent but Irish comments divide opinion

Accent a hit with fans who express love for NI singleton on social media

Belfast man Matthew MacNabb has set temperatures soaring in the Love Island villa after sending the girls into a frenzy after declaring that he was Irish.

Matthew (26) made a very brief appearance on Sunday’s episode as part of the show’s Casa Amor twist.

On Monday’s show, however, he made a huge impact on local fans of the ITV2 reality show as one of a group of new singletons entering into the villa.

The boys on Love Island have left the Mallorcan villa for Casa Amor, a rival villa where they will be joined by six new female contestants.

Meanwhile, in the main villa, the girls have also be joined by a new batch of male contestants vying for their attentions.

Casa Amor is one of the most anticipated parts of any Love Island series, when the contestants are divided up and introduced to new faces, with their romantic loyalties put to the test.

Also joining at this stage of the series are Dubliners Salma Naran and Kaila Troy.

Fans took to social media in their droves to welcome the Belfast man into the programme, with many enamoured with his accent.

“Is Matthew good looking or is it just the Irish accent making him more attractive?” said admirer on Twitter.

Another wrote: “Matthew’s so quiet but I feel like he'll be Liam 2.0 if any of the girls give him a chance!! #loveisland”

A fellow Love Island fan also had praise for his home nation, posting: “Matthew seems like a sweetheart... Northern Irish people are good stock anyway.”

Others, however, were less taken with him, with one viewer saying: “I’m gonna start a drinking game and every time Matthew says ‘Like’.

" I have to take a drink of alcohol as it’s a Belfast thing and it gets on my nerves.”

Some Twitter users also pointed out that others might not be best pleased that he dropped the ‘Northern’ from his opening introduction to the villa.

“Unionists when Matthew says he's from Ireland and not Northern Ireland,” a viewer posted along with a meme of an open-mouthed puppet monkey.