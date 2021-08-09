Love Island: Matthew MacNabb head over heels with ‘beautiful’ Priya Gopaldas

Matthew MacNabb enjoyed a first date with Love Island’s newest contestant Priya Gopaldas, who he described as “very beautiful”.

On Monday night’s latest instalment of the ITV2 show, Matthew’s ex Kaz Kamwi survived the axe as the boys voted to send Abigail Rawlings home.

Dale Mehmet was the other contestant who packed his bags after the girls decided the Scots’ time was up in the villa.

Replacing the pair was Aaron Simpson and Priya, who Downpatrick man Matthew was more than impressed by.

“She’s hot, man,” he said as Priya made her way into the villa for the first time.

Medical student Priya (23) from London chose to have a drink with Teddy Soares for her first date of the night before Matthew got his chance to impress her.

Describing himself as “adventurous” and a “normal dude” who likes to have “fun and chill”, Matthew told Priya he was looking forward to get to know her.

Priya, who is a keen ultra marathon runner, stunned the marketing consultant when she told him she ran a 12-hour 100km marathon.

“No way,” Matthew responded. “You see the mental toughness to do those runs, I just prefer to lift weights and look like I’m fit rather than actually go through that torture.”

Ending the date, Matthew told Priya she was “obviously very beautiful”.

“You’re not too bad yourself,” she replied as the pair shared a hug.

Speaking to the girls, Priya said she chose to date Matthew and Teddy as she thought they were the most attractive in the villa.

Matthew told the diary room that their first date was “amazing”.

“This is nuts,” he added. “There’s so much in common between us. She’s just really perfect to be honest with you.”

Meanwhile, Kaz spoke to Liberty Poole and Chloe Burrows and shared her frustration as she was at risk of going home.

She said she felt she was in the bottom three because of her partner Tyler Cruickshank, but it was a “we problem” rather than a “him problem”.

“I can’t sit there and start questioning why Tyler’s in the bottom twice when I’m in the bottom a second time with him,” she said.