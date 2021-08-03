Love Island: Tussle in paradise as Matthew MacNabb faces a fightback from rival

Our man downcast after Tyler launches a bid to regain student Kaz’s affections

Northern Ireland Love Island hunk Matthew MacNabb faced trouble in paradise after his love interest hit the brakes on their blossoming relationship.

The Downpatrick man's love rival for university student Kaz Kamwi launched a bid to get back into her affections in the latest episode aired last night.

The trouble for Matthew began when Tyler Cruickshank told Kaz that he still wants to connect with her despite earlier recoupling with Clarisse Juliette at Casa Amor.

In a private chat, Tyler pleaded with Kaz: “Just don’t throw us away.”

The reaction from Kaz was muted, however, who replied: “Okay. Cool.” Later in the show Kaz had a sit-down chat with Matthew, appearing not to rule anything out with Tyler, telling him: “The reality is that I’m still getting to know you.

"So I’m carrying on to continue to get to know you.

"If he wants to still have conversations, then that’s fine.

"I’m not going out of my way to pull him, he’s going to have to find me.

"I’m just gonna do the best for me.”

Matthew then appeared downbeat and accepted this, telling her: “That’s okay.”

The pair then shared a hug goodnight before going to bed.

The next day Kaz brought up her feelings that things were “cooling off” between them by the pool, which prompted Matthew to insist that his feelings towards her hadn’t changed.

Meanwhile, Clarisse called out Tyler on having “two options”, and in a confessional he admitted that he still wanted to get to know both girls.

"I know that it’s probably wrong in a lot of people’s eyes, and I get that,” he said.

"But for me it seems I need to, to know exactly what I’m looking for in here.”

The tense situation came to a head when a tearful Kaz had to be comforted by the girls after she walked away from an emotional row with Tyler, which began when he had insisted his feelings for her were “undeniable”.

"I like you, but just not enough,” she told Tyler.

"The bottom line is that you can’t give enough to me and to her.”

Earlier Clarisse had admitted to her that she wasn’t fully aware of the situation between Kaz and Tyler.

Last night’s episode comes as BetFair revealed the favourite to win is Brummie Liberty Poole alongside her beau Jake Cornish at 5/6. Matthew and Kaz are placed fourth to win at 14/1, ahead of new arrival Amy Day and PE teacher Hugo Hammond, at 20/1.