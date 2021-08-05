Love Island's Kaz Kamwi left speechless as Matthew MacNabb tells her ‘we’re done’

Downpatrick’s Matthew MacNabb told Kaz Kamwi ‘we’re done’ on Thursday’s Love Island as he had enough of being part of a love triangle.

Matthew and Kaz became an item on the ITV2 show’s recent Casa Amor twist.

Kaz was devastated after her first partner Tyler Cruickshank cosied up with Clarisse Juliette, who was booted from the villa on Thursday.

As the islanders were getting over the drama of four of their fellow contestants being sent home, Matthew immediately pulled Kaz to one side to tell her “we’re done” after she voted to keep Tyler on the show.

“I feel like, you know what, I feel like you've been lying a bit to yourself and saying the door was slightly ajar [for Tyler],” he said. “It’s not. It’s wide open.

“I feel like that decision was just certified. I’ve been doubting myself throughout. I’m happy to be friends and that’s it.”

Kaz was left speechless as Matthew upped and left the sofa before telling herself: “Oh my God, I do not think I’ve ever met a man as f***ing confusing in my life.”

Kaz Kamwi's and Matthew MacNabb's romance is over.

She told the diary room that it was the shortest conversation she ever had in her life.

“I was so bamboozled,” Kaz claimed. “I was flabbergasted. I was discombobulated by everything that he was saying I couldn't even make out the last bit. I was sitting there. I was in a haze.”

Tyler quickly joined Kaz to thank her for keeping him on the show during the vote to remove their fellow islanders before telling him Matthew dumped her.

Later, Matthew told Tyler he ended it because he felt Kaz lied to him.

“Voting you back in, no disrespect as I like you as a guy and stuff, just was a big decision so it showed there’s more,” he said.

“If somebody lies to me - integrity is number one for me.”

While many fans will be glad to see Matthew sticking up for himself, the marketing consultant will need to recouple quickly if he wants to stay in the villa.