Love Island’s Matthew MacNabb chosen over Tyler Cruickshank… better late than never

Northern Ireland’s Matthew MacNabb was left holding his breath after Love Islander Kaz was given the option of choosing him or his rival for her affections.

On Tuesday’s episode the girls were left holding all the cards after it was revealed they could choose which love interest they want to couple up with.

As the other girls sat around the fire pit, Kaz was second to stand up and reveal her choice.

Kaz Kamwi had been keeping her options open, telling the Downpatrick man during Monday’s episode that she hadn’t ruled anything out with Matthew’s rival, Tyler Cruickshank.

"From the moment I met this guy, from the moment of our first conversation we hit it off,” she said.

"He makes me feel special, he makes me feel important. He’s trustworthy, which is really important to me, because I value trust over everything.

"And I’m excited to see where our journey will go… It was a difficult decision but I’m happy and that’s all that matters.

Kaz added: "The boy I would like to couple up with is Matt.”

A delighted Matt then gave her a kiss, as they cuddled together, a disappointed Tyler looked on.

Clarisse Juliette then had her turn, and she revealed that she was sticking with Tyler, who had previously admitted that he still wanted to get to know both Kaz and her.

Tyler had also made things difficult with Clarisse after telling Kaz that his feelings were “undeniable”.

Earlier, the Islanders pulled out all the stops to get ready for a visit to the villa by singer Mabel who performed a selection of her hits.

Voting for viewers to choose their favourite couple then opened, with results due in tonight’s programme on ITV2.