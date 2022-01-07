Love Island’s Matthew MacNabb’s Dancing with the Stars debut delayed after positive Covid-19 test

Love Island’s Matthew MacNabb has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the opening episode of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars on Sunday.

The Downpatrick man was paired with professional dancer Laura Nolan, but the dancing duo will return for their debut the following week.

“Matthew MacNabb has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines,” a spokesperson for RTE said.

“While Matthew will not be taking part in Dancing with the Stars this weekend, protocols mean that all being well, he will perform on show two.”

It was was revealed Matthew (26) was joining Dancing with the Stars on 2FM in December by presenter Jennifer Zamparelli.

He said he was looking forward to the new opportunity.

“I’m really excited to join the show. I love an adventure and when the opportunity to learn to dance came along it seemed like a great challenge to start off the new year,” he added.

“I’ve always wanted to learn to dance, so why not do it on live television.

“I can’t dance, so what better way to learn than in front of millions of people.”

This year’s Dancing with the Stars contestants are Matthew MacNabb, Cathy Kelly, Billy McGuinness, Nina Carberry, Erica Cody, Neil Delamere, Aengus Mac Grianna, Ellen Keane, Jordan Conroy, Missy Keating, Gráinne Seoige and Nicolas Roche.

Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne will be back at the helm of the series, while judges Loraine Barry and Brian Redmond will also return.

They will be joined by a new judge, acclaimed dancer and choreographer Arthur Gourounlian.

Dancing with the Stars will air at 6.30pm on RTE One.