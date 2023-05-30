Love Island’s Maura Higgins left shaken after raid at home

Maura Higgins is tightening security at her Essex home after it was “targeted by raiders”.

The former Love Island star, originally from Longford, has lived in a gated community for three years, but recent events have reportedly left her “shaken”.

A source close to the 32-year-old said: “Neighbours caught it all on CCTV, and it was chilling to see three masked men ram through the gates and start trying to break into cars.

“Maura has lived in her gated community for three years, and said she no longer feels safe.”

The source told The Sun that a “number of high-profile names” living in the area had found the incident “worrying”.

The reality star is said to be “upping security on her car and at her home”.

The report said the raiders attempted to steal several vehicles on Higgins’ property after tearing down the gates. Her representative was contacted for comment.

Higgins has not spoken publicly about the alleged incident.

Her most recent Instagram post at the time of writing featured photographs from the recent season premiere of The Kardashians.

She posted a snap of her and hair stylist Carl Bembridge at the event, with Higgins wearing a pale pink blazer with black opera gloves and pale pink stilettos.

She is not the only ex-Love Islander whose home has been targeted by criminals.

In October 2021, Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury fell victim to an “£800k burglary” at their home in Manchester.

Hague opened up about the incident in a YouTube video the following month, describing it as “without a doubt the worst thing that’s ever happened to me”.

“Awful, is what I’d say, horrendous. We’ve been dealing with a lot,” she said.

Higgins took the reality TV world by storm after finding fame on Love Island in 2019, and has 3.7m Instagram followers.

She went on to make a name for herself as a TV presenter. She has hosted segments on This Morning and fronted the BBC’s show Glow Up Ireland.