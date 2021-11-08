Lyra McKee documentary screened at Belfast film festival: ‘She was just so special’

Nichola McKee Corner (centre) with director Alison Millar (left) and Belfast Film Festival Director Michelle Devlin at the gala screening of the documentary last night. Credit: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

An emotional portrait of the life and death of young journalist Lyra McKee has been shown at the Belfast Film Festival.

Ms McKee (29) was killed in April 2019 when a dissident republican gunman opened fire at a crowd including police officers and reporters during a riot in the Creggan area of Londonderry.

Ms McKee was struck in the head by a bullet, dying in hospital a short time later.

The gunman who fired the fatal shot has yet to be charged. However, several other men have been charged in relation to the murder and rioting on the night.

A few days after her murder, the New IRA admitted it was responsible.

The shooting prompted an outpouring of grief at the pointless killing of the inspirational young journalist, as well as criticism aimed at politicians over instability still remaining in Northern Ireland decades after the Good Friday Agreement was signed.

The 90-minute film shown last night at the Odeon in Victoria Square, was directed by documentarian Alison Millar — who has described Ms McKee as “naturally the most compassionate person I’ve ever met ever and an incredible writer” — and seeks answers to the senseless killing through Lyra’s own work and words.

Ms McKee rose from working-class roots in Ardoyne to become a renowned investigative journalist who sought to give a voice to those who are forgotten and denied justice amid the euphoria surrounding the 1998 Agreement.

Many saw her as the voice of her ceasefire generation, representing hope for a future free of conflict and her killing cast a dark shadow over efforts to move on from a violent past.

“It’s a great tribute, I believe, to Lyra, who was my dear friend,” said Ms Millar, a BAFTA, IFTA and Prix Italia winner.

“She had an amazing sense of humour, and was just so special.”