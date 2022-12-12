MAFS couple Daniel McKee and Matt Jameson announce ‘amicable’ break-up

Daniel McKee and Matt Jameson in Portrush on March 7th, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A Northern Ireland man who became one half of the very first same-sex couple to tie the knot on reality TV show Married at First Sight UK has announced that the couple have “sadly” broken up.

Daniel McKee, from the north coast, walked down the aisle and said ‘I do’ to West Yorkshire charity worker Matt Jameson.

They were matched by experts Melanie Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas.

Taking to Instagram to announce news of their split, Mr McKee said: “As you all know, we have been on an incredible adventure together the last two years and we have given ourselves every opportunity to make things work as a couple, but over the last few months we have realised that we are actually better as friends.

“Break ups are never easy, even when amicable, but we can’t thank you enough for your support and kindness following our journey together.

“There’s nothing but love and good energy between us, and we feel very lucky to have found each other in our lives.

“Just sadly not as a couple! And although we are parting ways, we will always continue to support one another.

“Sending love to everyone. Dan and Matt xx.”

Daniel had previously said it was ‘amazing’ to be part of the first gay couple.

As a vegetarian who loves the outdoors and is passionate about hiking, meditation and cold-water swimming and a deep thinker, he was looking for someone to having honest conversations with about the meaning of life.

While Matt was described as an outgoing person whose hobbies include being part of a choir and performing in a Take That tribute band. He was looking for someone who wants the same things from life and to grow old with.

Daniel and Matt were one of nine couples who took part in season six of the British show.