Magical: Young Irish actress Alisha Weir recalls her joy at landing Matilda role

Young Irish actress Alisha Weir has recalled how she was overcome with happiness when she landed the role of Matilda in a Hollywood adaptation of the popular children’s book.

Weir (13) was speaking on the red carpet at the launch of Matilda the Musical, which kicked off the 66th edition of the London Film Festival on Wednesday.

The musical depiction of Roald Dahl’s 1988 novel will arrive in Irish cinemas before Christmas.

Weir stars alongside Stephen Graham (Mr Wormwood), Andrea Riseborough (Mrs Wormwood) and Emma Thompson (Miss Trunchbull).

Graham and Riseborough play Matilda’s parents, people who never wanted a baby, and despise the incisively intelligent girl that the baby has become.

“It was my first ever big film, it was just amazing and I was quite nervous but they made me feel so welcome,” Alisha said of her co-stars when asked about her experience filming the movie. “I was watching everything they were doing so I can be like them as well.”

Recalling the moment she landed the role, the teen said she could hardly believe it.

“I was just so stunned, I started crying and I was just so happy and grateful,” she said.

“Growing up I have always loved Matilda, it has just always been one of my favourites. I just can’t believe it, I don’t know when it will sink in but it’s mad to think that I’m Matilda.”

The actress has previously starred in the TV show Darklands and the movie Don’t Leave Home.