Make Me Prime Minister: Belfast paralegal out to prove he could be next PM in new Channel 4 reality show

Becoming Prime Minister is a role many would think they could make a better job of given the chance, but not south Belfast man Conall Doyle.

In fact, after being headhunted for a role as one of the contestants in a new Channel 4 programme Make Me Prime Minister, Conall has revealed he turned down the show’s advances three times before finally being persuaded to take part in the new series, with the first episode airing tomorrow night.

Conall (24) made a name for himself on social media and said he was a little surprised when contacted by the team at Channel 4 who believed he would be a perfect fit for the new show.

“I kept turning them down,” he said.

“I didn’t think it was me. But they kept asking and invited me over to London to meet with them and I finally thought well, I’m getting a free trip, I might as well go and see what they want.”

Conall made the trip, and was quickly installed as one of the 12 contestants to be put through their paces by, among others, political heavyweight Alastair Campbell in the Apprentice-style show.

“They wanted 12 different people coming from different backgrounds and beliefs and I seemed to fit the bill for them.

“I had expected to go over to the meeting and say thanks, but no thanks, but they sold the idea in a completely different way than I’d expected. This wasn’t going to be a party political thing, this was problem solving, tackling the big issues of the day and that started to appeal to me.

“I’ve never been one to make political views public but when I knew what was expected I thought why not, let’s give it a go.”

So Conall, a former pupil at St Patrick’s, Knock and currently working as a paralegal in Belfast, embarked on the most intense few weeks of his life, which included life without his mobile phone.

“You always think people are kidding when they say you’re in isolation when you take part in these shows, but you really are. It’s really, really intense. We were all allowed our phones for 15 minutes every day and everything was monitored,” he said.

Conall said those who know him will be surprised by the thick skin he displays on the show.

“In Northern Ireland you’re almost born into a political world, but Westminster is a completely different ball game. You really need that thick skin!

“They’d pulled together such different people that clashes were inevitable, and viewers will see that. I didn’t see eye to eye with one of the contestants, Jackie Weaver (who hit headlines when a row at a Parish Council meeting went viral in 2021), though we made amends in the end, and Alastair Campbell is a formidable man to deal with.

“I suppose it’ll be nice to look back on the experience and tell people you were once headhunted as a potential Prime Minister.

“And Alastair sent me a lovely handwritten letter once filming had finished which is something I’ll always keep.”

He added: “One thing I have learnt is that image is important,” — and that comes from a man who got himself noticed through his TikTok account about his love of Ralph Lauren clothing.