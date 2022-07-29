Marilyn Monroe: unravelling the myth

New films and documentaries prove that her legend continues to flicker long after her tragic death 60 years ago writes Paul Whitington

Next Thursday marks the 60th anniversary of Marilyn Monroe’s death, but in some ways it’s as if she never went away. In May, a new documentary about her life and death was released which rehashed conspiracy theories that have inspired shelf-loads of books. In September, Netflix will release a biopic directed by Andrew Dominik, more on which in a moment.