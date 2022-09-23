Mark Carruthers: ‘My father said I needed a real job... Jimmy Nesbitt heard the same at home, but he did not listen to his father’

As The View celebrates its 10th anniversary, political editor Suzanne Breen talks to its host Mark Carruthers about a decade of events, his favourite interviewees and school with James Nesbitt

Mark Carruthers has worked for the BBC for 33 years

Suzanne Breen Fri 23 Sep 2022 at 18:38