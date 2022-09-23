Mark Carruthers: ‘My father said I needed a real job... Jimmy Nesbitt heard the same at home, but he did not listen to his father’
As The View celebrates its 10th anniversary, political editor Suzanne Breen talks to its host Mark Carruthers about a decade of events, his favourite interviewees and school with James Nesbitt
Suzanne Breen
Asked who was his least favourite interviewer just before the Assembly election, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson complained that the BBC’s Mark Carruthers didn’t give politicians enough time to speak.