Mark Devenport: Former BBC Political Editor on the highs and lows of past two decades and how family tragedy influenced decision to quit
BBC NI's former Political Editor talks for the first time about how the fates conspired to bring about his departure after 20 years in the post
Gail Walker
His sudden departure as BBC NI Political Editor shocked viewers, but Mark Devenport had been mulling the decision over for some time, with the long shadow cast by a harrowing family tragedy proving an influencing factor.