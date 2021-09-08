Married At First Sight’s Daniel makes surprise appearance during show’s first dinner party episode

A Northern Ireland man, who was named as one half of the very first ever same-sex couple to get married on reality show Married at First Sight (MAFS) UK, has made a surprise appearance to the show’s infamous dinner party episode.

Daniel McKee (27) from the north coast, walked down the aisle in an episode last week ready to say ‘I do’ to 39-year-old West Yorkshire charity worker, Matt.

They were matched by experts Melanie Schilling and Paul C. Brunson.

The couple, however, were quite obviously absent from the very first dinner party of the season, which usually sees couples in turmoil and explosive bust-ups, both of which was apparent during Wednesday evening’s episode.

One couple speculated whether or not Daniel and Matt had split up while others pondered whether or not they had left the social experiment completely.

After a dramatic argument between contestants Nikita Jasmine and Jordon Mundell, a surprise phone call came through on Morag Chrichton’s phone from Daniel announcing that he and Matt would not be joining the rest of the group for the dinner party.

When asked why, he said: “I’ll tell you all about it when I see you next.

“But just so you know, we got held up on honeymoon, everything’s good!”

This news was met with screams and cheers from the rest of the group.

Morag said: “This was just the pick-up we needed. If I was you, I would stay there!”

She added: “It is so amazing hearing from my Daniel, I can’t believe he chose to phone me. I couldn’t miss him more and I can’t wait to see him.”