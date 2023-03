Married At First Sight’s Daniel McKee: ‘I’m glad I put myself out there on the line, I’m glad I was vulnerable, and it was the best decision’

MAFS stars Daniel McKee and Matt Jameson talk to Weekend about their wellness retreats and why being busy has never felt better

Daniel McKee and Matt Jameson in Portrush

Aine Toner Sat 2 Apr 2022 at 08:00