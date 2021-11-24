Marvel’s Hawkeye: Dungannon’s Fra Fee set for debut as villain in Disney+ series

Fra Fee attends the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 17, 2021.

Co Tyrone actor Fra Fee is set to make his Marvel debut in the comic book studio’s new show Hawkeye, which premieres on the Disney+ streaming service on Wednesday.

The Dungannon man’s character is "brutal Polish mercenary Kazimierz ‘Kazi’ Kazimierczak”, also known as The Clown.

“A violent criminal with a troubled past, Kazi has previously crossed paths with Hawkeye in the comics with disastrous results," reports TV news website ScreenRant.

The six-episode series is set over the Christmas period, and will see A-list Avengers star Jeremy Renner return as Clint Barton, otherwise known as superhero Hawkeye.

The show features 19 Avengers characters and is set after the events of the Endgame film.

Known for his outlandish archery skills, the mini-series follows Barton as he decides to retire and pass on his Hawkeye role to Kate Bishop, who is played by popstar and Pitch Perfect starlet, Hailee Steinfeld.

Fra Fee – real name Francis Martin – has previously appeared in Hollywood blockbusters such as the 2012 adaptation of Les Miserables and this year’s modern musical reboot of Cinderella, starring singing superstar Camila Cabello.

The 34-year-old is well known as a stage actor across Ireland with appearances at The Gate, Bord Gais and Gaiety, and he has starred in numerous London theatres and across the West End in musicals.

He also had a role in last year’s Irish horror-comedy film, Boys from County Hell, which featured Derry Girls’ Louisa Harland.

Fee’s Hawkeye character Kazi is a ruthless mercenary with a troubled past and was hired by various mob bosses to kill Hawkeye. As a young boy he moved to the US after his circus family were killed in an accident. He starting killing after a traumatic accident saw his friend Janek die in an explosion. He has briefly appeared in trailers for the new series.

Fra, who describes him as a Marvel fan, first informed his online fans of his new role on Twitter last year.

“Outrageously excited to be bringing this legend to life in @marvelstudios #Hawkeye for @disneyplus ... I'm the first person in line to see these movies at the cinema so suffice to say I’m pretty much freaking out..! folks - say hello to this absolute DUDE - Kazi!” he tweeted.

This week he also attended a star-studded premiere of the show in Los Angeles, sharing a photo on social media of himself among cast members such as Hailee Steinfield, Florence Pugh and Vera Farmiga.