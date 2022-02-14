Matt LeBlanc and Northern Ireland girlfriend Aurora Milligan split up

Former Friends star Matt LeBlanc has split from his Fermanagh partner Aurora Milligan after six years together.

The actor was first linked with the 37-year-old Enniskillen-born Top Gear producer in May 2016.

They were said to be 'besotted' with each other as they attended the Hickstead Derby in West Sussex in June that year.

Matt (54), who played actor Joey Tribbiani in hit sitcom Friends, worked alongside Aurora on BBC 2’s Top Gear after he was drafted in to revive the show, only to leave three years later.

The Daily Mail reported that the relationship came to a mutual end back in 2020 but has only now been publicly announced after Matt was spotted looking downcast in Sherman Oaks, California over the weekend.

A spokesperson told MailOnline: “They haven't been together in over a year” while a separate source told The Sun that the relationship had “run its course.”

"Matt and Aurora’s relationship has run its course. It’s all over. It’s a huge shame and Matt has taken the news particularly hard, as anyone would,” they said.

“He and Aurora fell for each on Top Gear and although there was a pretty big age gap, they were a really great match. But when he announced he was leaving Top Gear and took on other work, it was hard for them. He’s mainly based out of LA and was travelling a lot while Aurora was working in the UK.”

Born in Co Fermanagh, Aurora studied politics, political science and government at Liverpool University before launching a successful career in TV production.

She spent time at ITV and Channel 5 before eventually settling at BBC in July 2015 as assistant producer on Top Gear, shortly after former host Jeremy Clarkson left.

Aurora is thought to have met Matt in early 2016, shortly before he was announced as one of the show's new producers in February that year.

Matt called her “honey” on social media while Aurora joked he was an “old geezer”.

Dad-of-one Matt was previously married to British model Melissa McKnight for three years, with whom he has a daughter, Marina.

Just days ago, he looked downcast at a car body shop in Sherman Oaks, an LA neighbourhood.