Matthew MacNabb in tribute to late friend Ryan Freeman in Dancing with the Stars performance

Love Island’s Matthew MacNabb has paid an emotional tribute to his late friend during Sunday evening’s performance on RTE’s Dancing with the Stars.

The heartfelt dance sent the reality star to the top of the leader board as he and partner Laura Nolan scored 26 for their contemporary ballroom dance to ‘See You Again’ by Charlie Puth.

It was part of a themed set of “dedicated dances” for the show which aired on the eve of Valentine’s Day.

Matthew and Laura were granted “immunity” by the judges and viewers of the popular dancing show, which held off on the weekly dance-off elimination until next week.

The Co Down man said that the performance was a tribute to his late friend Ryan Freeman who died last summer aged 27 in a diving accident, only days before Matthew entered Love Island.

He met Ryan when he moved to California three years ago.

Speaking afterwards, an emotional Matt said: “I didn’t know how I was feeling, and it was only when someone said it to me afterwards, that it seemed like I was just there with Laura and Ryan, and nobody else there, no crowd, and that’s exactly how it felt.

“I was very emotional watching the videotape before, thinking of memories.

“It wasn’t a dance for me, it was a tribute to him. It was just what I felt in the moment. And it was just perfect.”

Matthew added: “We had such special memories, he was such a special person.

“I was in Love Island quarantine when he passed away, so I wasn’t able to go to his funeral, so this was my ode to him.”

Judge Arthur Gourounlian said: “Ryan was here tonight definitely because I could feel it. Oh my god that lift on the floor, wow. Oh my god that was absolutely stunning. The best night yet for you.”

Fellow judges Brian Redmond added that the performance was “leagues above everything else” and Loraine Barry said: “If I had to pen a letter to Ryan I would say Ryan, Matt did you proud.”

Also, on Sunday evening’s show, Aslan guitarist Billy McGuinness and his professional dance partner Hannah Kelly were brought to tears after performing the Aslan hit Crazy World dedicated to the Dublin rock band’s singer Christy Dignam.

While the judges only awarded the duo a total of 17 points out of 30 for their contemporary ballroom number, judge Arthur applauded their efforts which he said came from the heart.