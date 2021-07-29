Matthew MacNabb set to be put to the test on Love Island

Belfast heart-throb Matthew MacNabb continued his Love Island journey last night as he finally sensed his chance to make a move.

The 26-year-old joined the ITV2 reality show on Sunday night, briefly introduced as part of the show’s Casa Amor twist.

In a bid to test the romantic loyalties of the contestants, Casa Amor sees the male and female contestants split up and introduced to new faces.

Matthew, a marketing consultant, has already proven a hit on social media thanks to his Belfast accent — but the pressure is on to make an impression and avoid being dumped from the Love Island Villa in Mallorca.

Also introduced to the series at this stage were Dubliners Salma Naran and Kaila Troy.

In last night’s episode, there was drama as the girls of the main villa were confronted with photos of their partners playing away in Casa Amor.

Quietly sensing his opportunity in a chat with his fellow male singletons, Matthew said: “There’s a storm coming boys.”

In a private diary room interview, he added: “I think the girls are shocked. I think Kaz is the main one for me now so I’m just going to be nice and see how that goes.”

The potential ‘coupling up’ seemed to generate plenty of excitement on Twitter with one fan armed with a deep understanding of the shows twists and turns, speculating: “In a perfect world, Kaz will recouple with Matt, Tyler will come back to the villa single, hoping that he can carry out the rest of his original plan, and be absolutely heartbroken.”

Another said: “Matt is such a sweetheart. I really hope Kaz chooses him in the next re-coupling!”

Earlier, other fans raved about how his Belfast accent is a top selling point.

“Is Matthew good looking or is it just the Irish accent making him more attractive? ” one said.

Another wrote: “Matthew’s so quiet but I feel like he’ll be Liam 2.0 if any of the girls give him a chance!! #loveisland”

Matthew isn’t the first contestant to appear on the ITV show from Northern Ireland, following in the footsteps of series two islander Adam Maxted from Belfast.

In 2016 Tyrone woman Sinead Hegarty also appeared on the show.