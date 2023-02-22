Meghan Markle ‘upset’ after being lampooned in ‘brutal’ episode of South Park

The South Park episode mocking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hasn’t gone down well with the royal couple, according to reports.

Last week, the adult animation series set its sights on the pair in an episode titled “The World-Wide Privacy Tour”.

While their names are not specifically mentioned in the episode, the characters featured are a red-headed prince and his wife, who wears an outfit that is noticeably similar to one Markle has worn in the past.

Sources are now claiming that the Duchess of Sussex was left “upset and overwhelmed” by the episode, which many viewers have agreed was a particularly “brutal” takedown by writers Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

The latest episode shows the prince character promoting a book titled Waaaagh, which appears to be a reference to Harry’s memoir, Spare.

After the couple decided to move to South Park, Markle is shown saying: “If we moved here, people would think we’re really serious about wanting to be normal.”

They also embark on a “we want privacy” tour, with the pair looking into hiring a branding manager. He goes on to label Markle: “Sorority girl, actress, influencer and victim.”

It’s after this that the Harry character turns his back on the “privacy” tour, stating: “Trying to make ourselves into a brand just turned us into products. No more magazines and Netflix shows, we can just live a normal life.”

But, when he leaves, the Markle character is shown to remain on the tour, leaving her prince husband alone.

According to The Spectator, Markle “is annoyed” by the episode “but refuses to watch it all”.

South Park begins with a disclaimer reading: “All characters and events in this show – even those based on real people – are entirely fictional. All celebrity voices are impersonated... poorly.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as Parker and Stone, were contacted for comment.