Memory: Liam Neeson’s emotion over latest role as Alzheimer’s-afflicted assassin

Liam Neeson was overcome with emotion while researching his latest role as an Alzheimer’s-afflicted assassin as his family have been affected by the disease.

The Oscar-nominee (69), said reading books and watching documentaries on the disease was tough as his sister has a close friend suffering the condition.

But he added he was compelled to play hitman Alex Lewis in his latest film, Memory, after he was pulled in by a scene in the script that shows the killer forget his keys after strangling one of his victims at a hospital.

Ballymena native Liam, whose oldest sister Elizabeth still lives in the Co Antrim town where she runs a laundry, said: “When I first read it, that scene grabbed me immediately. I thought, ‘This is going to be very interesting to play, you know?’

“I did quite a bit of research on Alzheimer’s. It was very hard to watch the TV documentaries and read the books I read.

“My elder sister, she has a very close pal who is suffering from dementia, and he cannot remember stuff from five, 10, 15 minutes ago.

“So, in Memory I work in little bits of stammering or clumsiness that grabs people in the audience who know someone who’s suffering from it, from dementia or Alzheimer’s, but I wanted to keep it very, very subtle, because it could become jokey if I overdid the dementia.

“This film is supposed to be a piece of entertainment, so hopefully there’s a few thrills and spills. But there is a deeper story to be told.”

Memory, released at the end of April and also starring Guy Pearce and Monica Bellucci, is based on the novel De Zaak Alzheimer by Jef Geeraerts and is a remake of the novel’s previous adaptation, the Belgian film The Alzheimer Case.

Liam added in a frank new interview his memory hasn’t dimmed as he ages — as he constantly sees flashes of his late wife and his grandmother in his children.

The Schindler’s List actor — whose wife of 15 years Natasha Richardson (45) died after a ski fall in March 2009 — shared sons Micheal (26), and Danny (25), with the acclaimed actress.

He said in an interview with AARP magazine: “Sometimes you see in your kids a flash of their mother or a flash of your grandmom, and it might last only seconds, but you see the connection.”

Liam also said he thinks of his mum Katherine ‘Kitty’ Neeson every day after she died last June aged 94 in a Ballymena nursing home.

He added: “I lost my mother recently. She was 94. She’d worked 34 of those years as a dinner lady in a girls’ school. I think about her every day, and it’s always a different memory. Tiny, tiny little things. Gestures. The way she would look at you.”

Unlike his dementia-stricken hitman, Liam said he also vividly remembers surviving horrors during the Troubles as a child and is still haunted by how he survived the conflict.

He added when asked what he remembers most about his childhood in Northern Ireland: “I was an amateur boxer as a kid, from the ages of nine until 17. There’s guys I boxed with who died tragically during the Troubles in the north of Ireland. I remember them.

“This past weekend was the 50th anniversary of what is known as Bloody Sunday, when British paratroopers murdered 13 of our people in the streets of Derry, in the north of Ireland. And I remember the next day, when everything was incredibly quiet and very, very sinister. I lived in Belfast during a lot of that. And I think back on it now. Why did I survive that?

“If you’re raised in those circumstances, surrounded by potential political violence, it really shapes you moving forward. It lodges in the bone.

“It does.”

Liam hit headlines in 2019 and was branded racist when he ranted he once set out to murder an innocent black man after someone close to him was raped.

And he admitted in his latest interview his violent on-screen roles may be linked to his quest for vengeance.

He told the interviewer: “Maybe you’re right — maybe even when I play these violent roles, I’m trying to bring some quality of redemption or justice.”

Despite his mind holding up as he approaches his 70th birthday on June 7, Liam said his body is creaking.

He had a brush with death in 2000 after a nightmarish motorbike crash that left his pelvis shattered and doctors fearing he wouldn’t survive the night in hospital.

Even though he reinvented himself as an action man after his role in Taken, Liam says he now laughs when producers try to cast him in ‘hardman roles’.

He said: “If I’m sent an action script, I’ll say to my agent, ‘There’s seven fight scenes. I kill a bunch of guys that need to be killed. Do the producers know my age?’

“The stunts I leave to the stuntman. The fighting I do myself, and I keep reasonably fit for that. You know, this movie Taken that we made 14 years ago, this tiny little European thriller, which I thought was going to go straight to video — I think it came out number three over the weekend when it released.

“It became very, very successful. Hence, Taken 2 and Taken 3. And because of that, they’re still sending me action scripts, you know?”

But he said about turning down a recent offer to play opposite martial artist Jackie Chan: “They wanted me to do one with Jackie Chan, which when I read it, I thought, ‘Well this would be tough for a 22-year-old to do, let alone a 69-year-old who’s going to be 70 this year.’”

Liam was stopped from attending his mum’s funeral due to Covid restrictions.

But he said he remembers lockdown as one of his happiest times.

He added: “During the lockdown, I was in heaven. I read something like 30 books. I was a pig in s***, totally content.

“I was very aware of millions of Americans wondering where their next meal would be coming from. I was very, very aware of that. But there I was upstate. I wasn’t exactly Nero, but I was very content.”

Liam’s books of choice during isolation were Nordic noir by Jo Nesbo and Henning Mankell — but he was left feeling so guilty he still hadn’t finished classics such as Ulysses he ploughed through the heavy tomes.

He said: “I just couldn’t get enough of these thrillers. And then I’d think, ‘OK, I’m Irish. I have to tackle Ulysses for, like, the fifth time. I must finish Ulysses and Crime and Punishment and War and Peace.’

“So, I did — I managed to read those three books to offset all the crime novels.”

Liam, now said to be single, said his life came together when he saw his two kids born as “something shunted into place, a continuum”.

He said about being a father: “It’s strange and miraculous and kind of frightening, too.

“In some ways, it seems so simple, but it’s really everything.”

But Liam is wracked with worry about the state of the planet and his kids’ futures due to the horror of Vladimir Putin’s bombardment of Ukraine and calamities sparked by Brexit.

He said: “I’m very concerned about what’s happened in Ukraine. And England and this whole Brexit business is an absolute shambles, and it’s hurting people. It’s really hurting people.

“I hope some level-headed politicians will see the light.”

Liam now relaxes at his home in New York and loves fishing — his love of which started when he made a film with his tragic wife.

He said: “I was doing a film called Nell with Jodie Foster and Natasha, and we were in North Carolina, shooting at this little log cabin beside this lake. And the props lady said, ‘Would you like a fishing rod?’ And I said, ‘Sure.’

“She had just come off Robert Redford’s lovely film A River Runs Through It, so she taught me how to cast with this split-cane fly-fishing rod. And I literally got hooked.

“Between setups, I would dash down to the lakeside, get my fishing rod and practice casting. That’s 28 years ago now — God, talk about memories.”