Michael J Fox in new documentary: ‘That trembling was a message from the future’

In a new documentary, the 1980s film icon describes with candour his sudden success, his family life and the brutal onslaught of Parkinson’s disease

Three years ago, Michael J Fox announced his retirement from acting, due mainly, he explained, to problems with his memory, and voice. “Not being able to speak reliably is a game-changer for an actor,” he said, but his decision sounded almost reluctant. “I enter a second retirement,” he added, but “that could change — everything changes. But if this is the end of my acting career, so be it.”