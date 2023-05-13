Michael J Fox in new documentary: ‘That trembling was a message from the future’

In a new documentary, the 1980s film icon describes with candour his sudden success, his family life and the brutal onslaught of Parkinson’s disease

Stock photo of actor Michael J. Fox who was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson's at 29, before later speaking out about the condition (Alamy/PA).© Press Association Images

Paul Whitington

Three years ago, Michael J Fox announced his retirement from acting, due mainly, he explained, to problems with his memory, and voice. “Not being able to speak reliably is a game-changer for an actor,” he said, but his decision sounded almost reluctant. “I enter a second retirement,” he added, but “that could change — everything changes. But if this is the end of my acting career, so be it.”