Michaela Strachan: ‘Starting in children's TV definitely helps give you longevity as a presenter’

Michaela Strachan was already a fixture on children’s TV when she joined The Really Wild Show, which began in 1986, in 1993.

“Starting in children’s TV definitely helps give you longevity as a presenter,” she says from her home in South Africa.

“Because I think people feel a lot of nostalgia when they then watch an adult programme with a presenter that used to be their children’s presenter.”

For many, The Really Wild Show was a driving force in educating young viewers about the reality of conservation and the environment.

Michaela co-presented The Really Wild Show

“It was but you know, things really changed as we did the show and attitudes to wildlife changed,” says Michaela.

“If you think about it, when The Really Wild Show started, before I started, it was very much a studio programme where animals would be brought into the studio whereas now we frown upon that.

“There’s been certain things that we’ve done on The Really Wild Show that now we’d frown upon.

“I remember going to South Africa and doing a piece with a lion cub and cuddling this lion cub. I now know that most lion cubs in South Africa will end up in the hunting industry, not all of them, but an awful lot of them will.

“We had no idea of that at the time so we didn’t do our due diligence and make sure, we just believed the story we were told.

“Time has sort of taught us to ask way more questions than maybe we would have done in the past.”

When the show finished in 2006, Michaela became known as an issue presenter, investigating the slightly controversial issues and hard hitting topics that never would have been done 15 years before.

“I did a special on the bear bile industry. This industry is collecting bear bile from live bears in China. You basically put catheter tubes into their gallbladder and drain it off,” she says.

“We did a special on it for children. I don’t think we’d have even considered that as something to do for kids when I first started doing the programme.

“We also did a special about the bushmeat trade in Cameroon.”

Chris Packham, Terry Nutkins and Michaela Strachan

Like Newsround, we say, The Really Wild Show took its young viewers seriously, speaking to them in a way they understood and engaged.

“To make a good children’s programme and a good children’s presenter is that you don’t talk down to kids,” says Michaela.

“Of course it depends on what age you’re doing. If you’re doing pre-primary, you’ve got to talk in a very different language that you would for ages 10 and upwards.

“Very often we would think, if they don’t understand the whole, every single word in that sentence, they’ll understand the gist of the sentence, and then it will introduce them to those words that they’re not familiar with.

“I think the best compliment you get particularly doing wildlife, it’s when someone said, ‘I used to love The Really Wild Show. In fact, I went into conservation because of that show’.”

