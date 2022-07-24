Michelle Doherty on her struggle to conceive a second child: ‘It’s very hard to accept, you just can’t understand. It’s really cruel’

The former presenter and model talks about her fertility journey and how she was able to find the right work-life balance in Oz

‘I don’t want to have any regrets,” model and former broadcaster Michelle Doherty tells me. “But this is the last... because I’m 45, and Max is already eight, it’s like, are you sure you want to do this? So I’ve gone into it, saying, ‘right, whatever will be, will be.’”