Millie and Liam win ITV’s Love Island final

The Love Island 2021 winning couple Liam Reardon and Millie Court have won the hearts of the ITV2 programme’s fans — and £50,000.

The pair went up against Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, Faye Winter and Teddy Soares and Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank.

The four couples battled it out on last night’s 95-minute finale after eight weeks of ups and downs in the famous villa.

However, Liam and Millie had to put their relationship to the test one last time.

Like previous series, the finale saw the winning islanders given two envelopes. One contains nothing while the other has the coveted £50,000 inside.

It’s then up to the person holding the money to decide whether they keep it all for themselves, or share half of it with their new partner.

Millie had the £50,000 envelope and opted to share the money with Liam.

The runners-up were Chloe and Toby.

Sadly Northern Ireland hunk Matthew MacNabb had been sent packing earlier in this series after failing to impress villa newcomer Priya, who exited the show soon after she admitted her feelings for Brett went cold.

Viewers had been able to vote for their favourite couple via the Love Island app ahead of the finale, with voting reopened during the show.

According to odds from bookmakers Paddy Power and Betfair, Millie and Liam had been the favourites, with odds at 8/13.

In third place was Faye and Teddy and coming fourth was Kaz, who had at one stage been coupled up with Matthew, and Tyler.

In the penultimate episode of the series on Sunday, the islanders received socially distanced visits from their friends and families.

Teddy’s brothers Sidney and Carlos used the visit to criticise Faye over her treatment of Teddy during her expletive-laden rant following the movie night challenge.

In a sit-down interview with presenter Laura Whitmore, Tyler admitted that “it wasn’t a nice feeling” to see Kaz with the Co Down man.

Earlier, the islanders got a crash course in salsa dancing for the annual summer ball and the four finalists shared their declarations of love.