Minions TikTok craze reaches Northern Ireland as teenagers suit up for latest viral trend

A cinema in Co Londonderry was the latest victim of a TikTok trend where groups of young people wear suits during screenings of Minions: The Rise Of Gru.

The social media trend has also seen some groups of teenagers cause disruptive behaviour in cinemas, such as shouting and clapping.

This has led to national cinema chains restricting access to unaccompanied teenagers.

Owner of Northern Ireland cinema chain Movie House, Michael McAdam, said overall, he hasn’t noticed the trend kick into life here yet.

However, in Maghera’s Movie House a few well dressed teenagers made an appearance, “but only one caused a bit of hassle”.

“None of the other cinemas mentioned anything about it, so there wasn’t really an issue at all with us,” explained Mr McAdam.

Movie House Maghera’s manager, Sinead Convery, added the majority of teenagers participating in the TikTok craze were respectful of others in attendance.

“There was one group that gave a wee bit of bother, but you have to consider there’s other people in the cinema and they have also paid to see the film,” she said. “To be fair, they’ve all been pretty fine.”

Ms Convery said Maghera Movie House hasn’t had the larger groups of teenagers bigger towns and cities cinemas would have to deal with.

“There’s been, since it opened on Friday, about 10 different groups, ranging from two people to 12, which was the biggest group,” she explained.

“On opening night they had to be spoke to for disturbing other people. Just talking, clapping and making Minion noises during the film. And we’re finding a few bananas lying around the screens.

“A crowd of young boys at that age, 12/13, getting together. When one shows off, the other thinks they need to do something.

“When they come in they’re a wee bit boisterous, but If you say to them, ‘Look, go ahead and watch the film. Settle yourselves down’, they’re fine.”

Ms Convery said it was a “hard one” when judging whether or not restricting customers’ access to the cinema was the right call in an attempt to put an end to the trend.

“If you have maybe 30 people turning up, and they’re clapping and talking through the film, it is quite hard to keep them under control without disturbing everybody else,” she stated.

“A lot of them are known to us, so we can say, ‘I’ll be seeing your mum and letting her know how you were carrying on’. You don’t have that in a bigger town or city. It’s total anonymity.”

The movie’s producers, Universal Pictures, tweeted their support for the trend as this kind of audience participation can often help movies reach new audiences.

“Minions would be very popular anyway,” Ms Convery said.

“But it may be bringing in customers that maybe wouldn’t necessarily have went, but because their friends are all going they want to be part of the fun.

“They do tend to come in the evening, so they’re not really disturbing families as much.

“It’s probably a good thing to create a bit of buzz about the film. It’s just when it goes too far that it disturbs other people, that’s a different case.”